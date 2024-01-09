Screen Time in Early Childhood Linked to Sensory Processing Challenges

New research in JAMA Pediatrics is raising alarm bells about children’s health and growth. It looks at how using screens early in life affects kids’ ability to process what they see, hear, and touch. The article pulls together results from different studies, showing us why we should be concerned about little ones spending too much time with screens.

Early Exposure and Its Effects

A leading study by Karen Heffler, an associate professor at Drexel’s College of Medicine, tapped into the National Children’s Study. It turns out, that kids who start using screens young may have trouble making sense of sensory data, like visuals, sounds, and textures. These skills are super important as they grow up.

Children watching TV or videos at 12 months had twice the risk of experiencing issues in sensory processing.

of experiencing issues in sensory processing. Greater screen exposure at 18 months was linked to patterns like low registration (not noticing sensory stimuli) and sensation avoidance (actively avoiding sensory stimuli).

By 24 months, higher screen time was associated with increased sensation seeking, sensory sensitivity, and sensation-avoiding behaviors.

Implications for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

The results of this study raise some red flags due to how closely connected the brain’s way of handling what we see, hear, and feel is with conditions like Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Heffler points out that if little kids spend too much time staring at screens, it might mess with their sensory processing. And this could have a big impact on these disorders.

Study Limitations

While the study presents significant findings, its observational nature indicates associations rather than causality. Furthermore, the reliance on caregiver reports for screen exposure and sensory processing measures could introduce biases. Future research is necessary to deepen understanding of these associations.

Another Study Echoes Similar Concerns

A study published in JAMA Pediatrics by scientists from Drexel University suggests kids should stay away from screens until they’re at least 3 years old to prevent growth issues. This research looked at TV and film viewing patterns of 1,471 children younger than 2, based on what their parents said. Here’s what they found out:

1-year-olds with screen time had a 105% higher likelihood of experiencing sensory processing issues at 33 months.

of experiencing sensory processing issues at 33 months. Each hour of daily screen time increased the child’s chances of exhibiting sensory problems by 23% at 18 months and 20% at 24 months.

Recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have shown a dramatic increase in autism and ADHD rates. In 2020, one in 36 8-year-olds in America was diagnosed with autism, compared to one in 44 in 2018. The national rate of ADHD has also been steadily rising since the CDC began tracking it in 1997. This uptick in neurodevelopmental disorders coincides with the increased use of digital media in early childhood, suggesting a potential link that warrants further investigation.

Call to Action for Parents and Caregivers

Research shows that parents and those taking care of kids should watch how much time little ones spend in front of screens early on. Dr. David Bennett, who teaches Psychiatry at Drexel University and was a lead writer for one of these studies, suggests teaching parents how to cut down or completely dodge letting their kids under two use screens. He believes it’s super important to prevent the bad effects that can come from kids using digital devices too soon.

Screen Time Alternatives

Specialists recommend getting kids involved in activities that are both interactive and get them moving to replace time spent staring at screens. They should take part in things that let them use their senses, make friends, and think better; such actions could be reading, playing with toys that are right for their age, or spending time outdoors.

Conclusion

The convergence of these studies underscores the need for parent training and education in minimizing screen time for young children. While video chatting can offer social benefits, other forms of screen time should be limited to safeguard children’s sensory processing and overall development.

In conclusion, these studies shed light on the critical impact of screen time on child development, urging a reevaluation of current screen time guidelines and practices to promote healthier developmental outcomes.