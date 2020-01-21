Scrappy company jumps over the pack with functioning robot taxis

A company founded by a Princeton teacher who is lovingly known as Professor X, is rolling out the first fully autonomous robot taxi for the Asian market. Currently only Waymo has an autonomous L4 taxi service in the Phoenix test bed.

AutoX, founded by a young Princeton professor named Jianxiong Xiao, shocked the industry in a similar way in 2018 when it announced it would deliver groceries through its autonomous L4 vehicles, which were modified production vehicles, in San Jose, making it the first Once on the market came autonomous shopping delivery through many evaluations.

AutoX is a rare company that has booted its first few years, making it an outlier in an ecosystem dominated by Uber, Intel and Google. Jianxiong started his business with modest start-up financing after moving his family from Princeton, NJ to Silicon Valley in 2016. His value proposition was that a developing hardware stack that initially consisted of nothing more visible spectrum cameras linked to the right AI would be enough for safe L4 autonomous driving. His company has been stealthily for most of his tenure, although a DMV request to test self-driving vehicles in California placed him on the industry radar.

AutoX recently announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) to roll out the first “Hardware Ready” robot taxi for the Asian market, making it the first robot taxi in Asia to go beyond testing with people like backup drivers and in is able to support a fully driverless taxi service in the notoriously hectic driving conditions of Asia.

The company uses a Chrysler Pacifica with an integrated set of advanced sensors in a modified roof built on the vehicle. AutoX’s Pacific has 360-degree solid-state lidar sensors, along with numerous high-definition cameras, blind spot sensors and radar, which shows how far AutoX has come from its first concepts for cameras only and emphasize how far the prices for sensors have fallen thanks to the race to be the first on the road with self-driving technology.

The Pacific uses solid-state lidar, which avoids the complicated mechanical systems of rotating lidar. Robosense and DJI are the hardware providers for the AutoX laser configuration. Robosense is a leading Lidar manufacturer that produces the MEMS-based Lidar M1 for the automotive industry. DJI is a leading manufacturer of commercial unmanned aircraft, but has expanded to the lidar market.

From the beginning of 2020, AutoX will deploy a robotaxis fleet in public streets in China. Passengers will greet the taxis with WeChat and other popular apps.