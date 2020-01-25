Scraping the Web is a powerful tool. Clearview AI misused it

The internet is designed to make information free and easily accessible to everyone. But as the amount of personal online information has grown, so does the risk. Last weekend a nightmare scenario arrived for many proponents of privacy. The New York Times revealed that Clearview AI, a secret security company, sold a face recognition tool to law enforcement officers powered by “three billion images” from the open web. Cops have long had access to comparable technology, but what makes Clearview different is where it obtained its data. The company scraped photos from millions of public sites, including Facebook, YouTube and Venmo, according to the Times.

To use the tool, agents simply upload an image of a suspect, and Clearview spits photos of them and links to where they were posted. The company has made it easy to put a person in direct contact with his online footprint – the possibility that many people long feared that someone would own. (Clearview’s claims should be taken with a pinch of salt; a Buzzfeed News investigation found that the marketing material appears to contain exaggerations and lies. The company did not immediately return a request for comment.)

Like almost any tool, scraping can be used for noble or nefarious purposes. Without this, we would not have the invaluable WayBack machine from the internet archive, for example. But it’s also how a few years ago Stanford researchers built a widely condemned “gaydar,” an algorithm they claimed could detect a person’s sexuality by looking at their faces. “It is a fundamental thing that we trust every day, many people without realizing it, because it happens behind the scenes,” said Jamie Lee Williams, a staff lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation of the Civil Liberties Team. The EFF and other digital rights groups have often argued that the benefits of scraping outweigh the disadvantages.

Automated scraping violates the policies of sites such as Facebook and Twitter, the latter specifically prohibiting scraping from building facial recognition databases. Twitter sent a letter to Clearview this week requesting to stop “stealing data” from the site “for whatever reason,” and Facebook allegedly investigating the issue, according to the Times. But it is unclear whether they have legal recourse in the current system.

To fight back against scraping, companies have often used the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and claim that the practice amounts to access to a computer without proper authorization. Last year, however, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that automated scraping did not violate the CFAA. In that case, LinkedIn filed and lost a lawsuit against a company called HiQ, which scraped public LinkedIn profiles in bulk and combined them with other information in a database for employers. The EFF and other groups heralded the ruling as a victory because it limited the scope of the CFAA – which they claim has often been abused by companies – and helped protect researchers who violate terms of service agreements in the name of freedom of information.

The CFFA is one of the few options available for companies that want to stop scrapers, which is part of the problem. “It’s a pre-internet status from 1986,” says WIlliams. “If that’s the best thing we can do to protect our privacy with these very complicated, very modern problems, then I think we have the dick.”

Civil liberties and technology companies have both called for a federal law that would establish Americans’ right to privacy in the digital age. Clearview, and companies like this, make the case much more urgent. “We need a comprehensive privacy statute that includes biometric data,” says Williams.

At the moment there is only a patchwork of government regulations that may offer such protection. The California Consumer Privacy Act, which came into force this month, gives state residents the right to ask companies such as Clearview to remove data they collect about them. Other regulations, such as the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, require companies to request permission before collecting biometric data, including faces. A class action lawsuit filed earlier this week accuses Clearview of violating that law. Texas and Washington have similar rules for the books, but do not allow private lawsuits; California law also does not allow private law.

.