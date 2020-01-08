Scout staff say best ways to store and transport food

Loading...

At Scouted, we take food very seriously. Whether we’re trying to store food at home without relying on single-use plastic or transporting food from home to work, we all have our favorite food storage product. We have decided to collect a handful of these favorites for you here. And, not only will it help with transportation and organization, but you can also use them as steps to bring your own food to work, save leftovers and stay eco-friendly.

Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Repairers

These small but powerful silicone covers are the answer to the question “How can I even keep them?”. They are designed to adapt perfectly to cut citrus fruits, fruit, butter, etc. I use mine to keep the limes juicy after slicing them for cocktails and to keep half an onion for my next recipe. There are even some that help keep half of the dreaded avocado from turning brown.

Built NY Reusable Food Storage Jar

Informed Contributor Gideon Grudo swears by jars. But not just the jars, the reusable and insulated Built NY jars. These are available in two sizes, 10 ounces and 16 ounces, and three different colors, mint, imperial blue and charcoal. They go in the dishwasher and will keep your food cold until nine o’clock or hot until seven o’clock. Store it in your office refrigerator, then toss it in the microwave for a quick and easy lunch.

Ecolunchbox 3 in 1 stainless steel bento box

If you want more organization in your life (or if you can’t stand food touching each other), Scout contributor Elizabeth Kiefer has the solution. The ECOLunchbox is a three-in-one bento box made of durable stainless steel. It has three separate compartments to pack your main dish and your sides separately. No soggy sandwiches here.

Reusable 100% silicone food bag Stasher

Now, if there was one way to store the food that took the world by storm, it was the Stasher bags. Informed contributor Jessica Booth uses them for virtually everything from storing snacks to baking and freezing whole meals. They are made of 100% BPA free silicone and are fully washable in the dishwasher and microwave.

Porter makes my favorite food storage and travel-friendly bowls. The classic Porter bowl (Get it? Portable?) Is available in plastic and ceramic, depending on your preferences. And they even have new Seal Tight options so you can bring soups, stews, and hot peppers to work without worrying that half will end up in the bottom of your bag.

