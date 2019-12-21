Scottish Premiership club boss praises Australian treble hero Lyndon Dykes

Loading...

"Dykes' first goal was really good, he took off well and knew the space was there. His head was shiny too for the second," said Holt.

"I saw Lyndon progress, he told me he couldn't direct a ball but it was two headers that he scored in three games, so he's doing something right. "

"He is certainly becoming the team's focal point.

Lyndon Dykes, in yellow, plays a new role with Livingston.Credit:Getty

Holt said at Dykes' previous club, Queen of the South, Stephen Dobbie was the focal point while the Australian was the ram, but he becomes the focal point at Livingston.

"It has been a big learning curve for him and his responsibility, but he certainly takes responsibility for his performance and his goals," said the manager.

"The players have value and if they play well, someone will want it. I don't care because it has to be for the best of our club and he knows it."

"He just wants to bow his head and play, it's his first year at this level and he kisses him."

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic's Celtic also regained their five-point lead at the head of the league after a 2-1 victory over 10-man Aberdeen at Parkhead on Saturday.

But Australian midfielder Oliver Bozanic's goal was not enough to save Hearts, a vault, from a 2-1 defeat at Hamilton.

The Rangers reduced Celtic's lead to two points by beating Hibernian at Easter Road on Friday night, but the Hoops responded with a 10th successive high-flying victory.

Christopher Jullien had already shaken the crossbar before putting the Bhoys in the lead in the seventh minute, meeting a corner from Ryan Christie.

But Aberdeen equalized 10 minutes before half time, Sam Cosgrove returning home a center from Niall McGinn for his 20th goal of the season.

Celtic restored their lead in the 66th minute when Odsonne Edouard clinched their 16th in the campaign with a finish in the bottom corner.

Australian Rogic made an eight-minute appearance at the end of the second half.

