Scottish Farmers perform extraordinary spelling actions with their SHEEP in honor of our guard – The Scottish Sun

TWO Scottish farmers have carried out NHS spelling extraordinary actions with their SHEEP to honor our NHS workers.

Bobby and Anne Lennox of Shantron Farm, Luss, appeared on the road to the adjacent Shemore Farm, owned by their daughter Kay Wilson with her husband Dougie, to make a complicated tribute.

Using only a quad bike and snack trailer – and with the help of niece Kate Nicolson – Bobby was able to drop food in the form of the NHS.

And 200 sheep behaved fortunately to form letters.

Daughter Kay said: “We have people who think we have just gotten a very trained sheep.

“But in reality they know very well that quad bikes and snackers mean there will be food and they run.

“We come out every Thursday to applaud, but no one can hear us here, so it’s your idea to try something different.

“We just want to say thank you and smile on people’s faces and we hope maybe some people on the other side of Loch Lomond might be able to see it.

“We tried Monday and Tuesday with the NHS and hearts afterwards, but that didn’t work because by the time the father finished his heart, the sheep in N had finished and moved.

“So, Thursday was our last attempt before bringing them to childbirth. And it worked. We are very happy with it and it certainly attracts people’s attention.”

The Lennox family appeared on BBC This Farming Life in 2015 and has been running live sessions with children and adults for the past few years.

Coronavirus means this cannot happen in 2020, but they will air live on Facebook and Instagram and take part in the Scottish Lambathon with Go Rural next Friday (April 24) at 14:00.

