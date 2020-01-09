Scott Sinclair sends emotional message to Celtic Support

Loading...

SCOTT SINCLAIR sent an emotional message to the club via social media, and especially the support after he made the move from Glasgow to Preston.

The Englishman ended his three and a half year stay at the club after spending the entire season out of favor with Neil Lennon.

When the news broke that he left, there was an outpouring of gratitude and thanks from the Celtic believers and tonight that was answered by the winger.

Sinclair was one of the major reasons why Celtic won the invincible highs, and while his performance declined, the end result was the same in terms of goals and assists.

Many were sad to see the player sit outside this season, but Neil Lennon pushed Mikey Johnston and brought in Moi.

We wish Scotty all the best at Preston and hope he can help them achieve their goals.