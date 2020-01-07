Loading...

SCOTT SINCLAIR looks like he played his last game for Celtic, as reports were received this morning that the Englishman has returned from the Celtic training camp to the UK.

The winger has rarely been used this season, even if a replacement collapsed after an initial move late in the summer transfer window.

It now appears that former Hamilton and Norwich boss Alex Neil is the leader in signing Sinclair for his current club Preston according to RecordSport.

The discussions will already take place tomorrow and at the end of the week the triple triple star could come out of the books.

Neil Lennon has chosen not to use the midfielder much since he came to the club and has let Lewis Morgan pass him in the pecking order.

Scott Sinclair has been an excellent servant of Celtic for the past three and a half years and he will certainly go down in history as a crucial player during the high triple years.