Scott Simon draws the secret of 'Sunnyside Plaza' from his own past: NPR

When NPR host Scott Simon was in his late teens, he took a job in an assisted living facility in Chicago and worked with people with developmental disabilities.

“It was more formative in my life than most other wars, political campaigns and reports,” says Simon. “It really opened my eyes to see the world differently.”

Simon had wanted to tell this story for years, so he used his experience at the time to write a new secret for young readers called Sunnyside Plaza.

Simon says that he deliberately did not use specific terms to describe the people who live on Sunnyside Plaza. “I want readers to see them as human beings and not label them anywhere in the book …” explains Simon. “I don’t want to be involved in a language question.”

This is Simon’s ninth book and the first he wrote for younger readers. “I have children,” he says. “I finally wanted to write a book that would give them the opportunity to read beyond their names in the confirmations.”

He also liked the challenge of writing fiction, especially for readers who could carry this story with them for the rest of their lives. “I find it very important that young readers can read books in which they see people who are similar to them,” he explains. “I think it is also important that young readers are able to read books where they meet people who are not like them – or who they think are not like them.”

Highlights of the interview

On his 19-year-old narrator Sally Miyake

She’s absolutely a reflection of some people I knew [in Chicago] … who were in their late teens. I wanted someone who was in this church, who was known to everyone, but who had only been here relatively recently and who hadn’t been there for many years – in a way, someone who was still trying to identify themselves in this church to work out and define community of people.

About the secret in the book

I wanted to put a mystery at the center of the book, and I wanted to put the people who lived in the church at the center to find out that mystery. … I wanted to create a situation in which readers would appreciate that the people who live in this house have great skills, ingenuity and entrepreneurial skills and often can find out things and put them together in a way that they cannot are given credit for. … I found it very important that the people who live in this community actually push the narrative forward, and they are the ones who are responsible for finding out what is going on.

About the unfriendly or ignorant things that people say

I used to think that people in the apartment didn’t understand or heard it. When I knew them, I learned the following: Of course they heard it. And of course they knew it was something people shouldn’t say. But what are you doing now? You look past it. They had a size of heart and a size of mind that I still admire today. …

[In the book] they don’t all get it wrong. A lot of people … they may not understand them, but they are kind and polite and their hearts are open. And I think one of the things I learned is that a lot of people approach people sincerely in these circumstances. They approach people very directly. … I think the best people – and that includes a lot of people – understand that someone turns to them directly and they appreciate it and they can recognize the quality of their character.

Over time

Chronology was different in this type of community. … it’s day after day. It’s the moment Because in many ways they don’t look over the horizon. And many of them don’t even look at something that is years behind them. They really focus on what’s in front of them and the people in front of them.

He remembers talking to a man named Tony when he helped him get ready for bed

He said to me, “I’m different. Right?” And I said, “We’re all different, Tony.” And he said, “But I’m really different, right? And people notice that.” And I said, “Everyone is different. People may notice that you are different, but for no particular reason.” And he just smiled and said, “I’m glad I’m different.” … I thought it was the most beautiful thing I had ever heard – it is still.

Lisa Weiner and Reena Advani produced and edited this interview for the broadcast. Beth Novey adapted it for the web.