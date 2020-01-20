Scott Rasmussen: Martin Luther King's vision of a great nation

On August 28, 1963, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared his vision of what it would mean for America to be a great nation. His dream, he said, was “deeply rooted in the American dream.” One day, this nation will rise and live the true meaning of its belief: “We take these truths for obvious: all men are created equal.”

The civil rights leader knew perfectly well how far the nation was from achieving this vision. His audience of 250,000 people had marched on Washington to demand freedom and justice. “Some of you have come here after great trials and tribulations. Some of you have returned from tight prison cells. Some of you have come from regions where your quest for freedom has left you struck by the storms of persecution and staggered by the winds of police violence. ”

The gravity of the problems meant that “it would be fatal for the nation to ignore the urgency of the moment”. According to King, the crisis threatening America was rooted in the nation’s inability to respect its founding ideals. Yet while acknowledging the danger, King offered a message of hope that inspired a generation.

He dreamed of a time when “the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to sit together at the table of fraternity”. A future where his “four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. “A place where” little black boys and black girls can join white little boys and white girls as sisters and brothers “.

“If America is to be a great nation,” said King, “it must be true.”

Unfortunately, some civil rights activists today would be uncomfortable or offended by King’s celebration of the founding ideals of America. The New York Times “1619 Project”, for example, calls these ideals “false when they were written.” In their efforts to “reframe” history, the Times suggests rather that the protection of slavery was the main reason the colonies sought independence from Britain. .

King, however, understood that America’s history was much richer and more nuanced than the New York Times suggests.

It is true, of course, that the first slaves were brought to Jamestown in the summer of 1619. But, a few weeks earlier, Jamestown also housed the first representative government of the colonies. Thus, two national stories were born. Since then, these stories – a positive and a negative – have competed to define America. Both have played a major role in shaping our nation and neither can be properly understood without the other.

This conflict was linked to the person of Thomas Jefferson. How could a slave owner write the Declaration of Independence? Such incongruity of thought and action has puzzled Abraham Lincoln less than a century from the era and society that formed Jefferson and the other founders. But President Lincoln cherished the ideal of a “nation conceived in freedom and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal”. Lincoln recognized that while Jefferson was writing our founding document, he was simply giving voice to the deeply held attitudes of the American people. .

It was a classic case of a cultural leader and late politicians. According to Utah English teacher Gillian Brown, “The revolution started quietly in homes and classrooms across the colonies during the reading lessons women gave to children. in the colonial imagination. “

Distinct American culture was born because colonial Americans had a more pragmatic experience of freedom and self-government “than any part of humanity in the 18th century.” Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Gordon Wood said: “As the speculative philosophers of Europe laboriously sought their minds to decide the first principles of freedom, the Americans had come to live that freedom fully in their lives. daily. “

The dream shared by Martin Luther King was born out of this deep cultural commitment to the founding ideals of our nation. And these ideals have long been recognized as a powerful force for creating a better world.

In Federalist 11, Alexander Hamilton wrote that Europe had used “force and fraud” to oppress America, Africa and Asia. “Arrogant” Europeans viewed “the rest of humanity as created to their advantage.” In Hamilton’s view, it was the United States to “defend the honor of the human race” and to teach Europeans a lesson.

In 1963 King reminded us that we first had to learn this lesson on our own. There is still a long way to go before realizing King’s dream, but 21st century Americans are fortunate that our founding ideals can guide us.

Scott Rasmussen is an American political analyst and digital media entrepreneur.