Scott Rasmussen: Automotive shows the wisdom of Madison

Last week I wrote about James Madison’s proposal for dealing with special interest groups. In the 10th Federalist Paper, he described such factions as “moral diseases” that could destroy the young United States. Madison argued that the Constitution was the best way to prevent special interest groups from working together “to invade the rights of other citizens.”

He was convinced that the only way to protect against this disaster would be to have many special interest groups. While that may be counter-intuitive to some, Madison expected that having many factions would lead to ever-changing alliances between them. Sometimes powerful interests would work together and sometimes they faced each other in an issue. But they would never be able to form a permanent majority and tyrannize others.

In recent years, Madison’s wisdom has been emphasized by the experience of the American automotive industry.

National standards for vehicle emissions were established in 2012. Recognizing that adjustments are sometimes needed when circumstances change, the Obama administration’s plan called for a revision of the regulations in 2018.

However, things changed when Donald Trump surprisingly won the 2016 elections. Instead of waiting for the new president to take office, Obama’s EPA administrator Gina McCarthy has shorted the assessment process and completed the rules early.

The automotive industry was impressed and felt betrayed by that statement. In a letter to President Trump, the heads of 18 American car companies asked for a restoration of the rigorous assessment process. That request was accepted, a victory for the car companies.

Last year the Trump administration indicated that it would freeze the emission standards at the current level. This created a conflict with California and 13 other states whose laws called for increasingly stricter standards. For a moment, the automotive industry continued to beg the Trump government and California to compromise by splitting the difference. The last thing they wanted were different sets of rules in different states.

But no compromise was reached and the industrial unit disappeared. Each company calculated its own interests – some took the side of the Trump administration and some with California.

When making their decision, the companies had to do more than just deal with the regulations themselves. They had to take into account the political risks for their brand. Private internal investigations showed that preference ratings for all car companies fell when people heard which side of the fence each company was on. The decrease was slightly larger for companies that take the Trump government side than for those who take the California side.

In this example, the car companies behaved exactly as Madison had expected. For a while the 18 car companies spoke with one voice. But when the situation changed, they split into two competing camps.

The same point about changing political alliances can be clearly seen on the Electoral College map. In recent years, the map has shown that democratic candidates win coastal states, while the center of the country certainly leans republicanly. Sometimes experts talk as if the gap between Red State and Blue State has been etched in stone.

In the first year that I voted, however, the dynamics were very different. In 1976 there was no gap between America on the coast and the “viaduct” land. Instead, there was a dramatic visual gap between eastern and western states. The Republican (Gerald Ford) won the West including California, Oregon and Washington. Just as unthinkable in today’s world, the Democrat (Jimmy Carter) won the South including Texas.

Again, as Madison expected, alliances change depending on the circumstances and the problems of the day.

It is important to recognize that these ever-changing alliances make the American people stronger.

In today’s populist era, there is much to discuss about the proper role of large companies. What responsibilities do they have towards the country or community? How should they be regulated? And by whom Those are topics I will talk about when this series of columns unfolds. However, next week I will look at what many of our founders are concerned about – that the federal government itself could become a dominant special interest group.

Scott Rasmussen is an American political analyst and entrepreneur in digital media. He is the author of “The Sun is Still Rising: Politics Failed But America Will Not.”