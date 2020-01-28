Scott Morrison collapses when Jacinda Ardern calls the kiwi choice

Prime Minister Scott Morrison almost robbed an announcement from his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern.

Ms. Ardern scheduled a media conference on Tuesday to announce the election date, but was interrupted by a surprise call from Mr. Morrison from the other side of the Tasman.

The interruption did not excite the New Zealand Prime Minister, who was looking at her quiet, vibrating phone in the middle of answering a question.

“There is PM Morrison dialing in,” she said.

We will never know what Mr. Morrison wanted to say. Mrs. Ardern quickly refused the call and continued with her big announcement.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vH-Yb392NtI (/ embed)

A few moments earlier, she had said the New Zealanders had the option of returning or dropping their government in a September 19 general election.

When naming an appointment that is still more than eight months away, Ms. Ardern followed New Zealand tradition of naming election dates at the beginning of the year.

“I will ask the New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the government based on stability, a strong economy and progress in the long term challenges for New Zealand,” she said.

Deputy Prime Minister Simon Bridges, the nation’s opposition leader, will try to make Ms. Ardern’s coalition the first government in New Zealand after more than 40 years.

And the date is … September 19th! Today @jacindaardern announced the date of the 2020 election. Go to https://t.co/VXyHvxxYA7 to sign up for email updates and get involved. pic.twitter.com/4c1WrGbbhj

– New Zealand Labor (@nzlabour), January 28, 2020

Given Ms. Ardern’s favor as prime minister, the relatively strong New Zealand economy, and voters’ preference for stability, he faces a difficult question – in stark contrast to the past 15 years in Australian politics.

However, New Zealand’s mixed proportional voting system enables surprising results.

Then in 2017 PM Bill English smiled everyone on election night. He declared victory after National won more than 44 percent of the vote to be clearly the largest party in parliament.

Eventually, however, Ms. Ardern, who had been running Labor for only seven weeks, became prime minister after winning minority parties in government-building negotiations.

Without a landslide result, New Zealand’s big parties should rely on minority parties to rule again.

NZ First, led by Vice Premier Winston Peters, and the Green Party are both currently supporting Labor, but will be running separate campaigns.

Ms. Ardern has agreed to run a “positive, factual and robust” campaign to combat the spread of misinformation or “false news” online and to provide guidelines for an independent calculation.

“It is our job to deliver the campaign that New Zealanders expect and deserve,” she said.

Ms. Ardern rejected the idea that the 235-day campaign would tire kiwis and said it was best practice to schedule an appointment well in advance.

“It is fair and allows our electoral commission to prepare. We are all always in campaign mode anyway,” she said.

The date – September 19th – sets the poll to the same month as the last two elections, while avoiding school holidays and All Blacks matches.

The New Zealanders will also vote on two important social issues in referenda that are timed to match the general election – legalizing euthanasia and cannabis.

-with AAP