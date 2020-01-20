Scott Morrison beats NSW Secretary Matt Kean over climate change

Scott Morrison has made an astonishing allegation against a liberal NSW minister over partisanship on climate change.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has spoken about the tensions within the party on the matter and has told Sky News cabinet chairmen that the prime minister should act decisively.

“Matt Kean doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He doesn’t know what’s going on in the federal cabinet,” Morrison told ABC Radio on Monday.

Then the prime minister personally attacked and questioned the minister’s profile.

“Most of the federal cabinet wouldn’t even know who Matt Kean was.”

Secretary of Commerce Simon Birmingham admitted knowing who the NSW Minister is. When asked if he knew Mr. Kean, Mr. Birmingham said to Sky News, “Yes, I do.”

The prime minister, who himself comes from the party’s NSW branch, has insisted that the reported disagreements about the climate be “beaten up”.

The deadly and unprecedented bushfires have increased public pressure on the government regarding its climate policy and are calling on the coalition to take further action.

NSW Environment Minister Matt Kean has no doubt that the planet is in danger. Photo: AAP

There has also been a public shift in Mr. Morrison’s approach to discussing the issue. He insisted that his government always understood climate change while some backers continued to criticize science.

Morrison has focused on adapting to climate change and its resilience, but has relied on coal exports and declined a price for CO2 emissions.

About half of Australia’s emissions reduction target – a 26 percent reduction from 2005 to 2030 – will be achieved through the use of past credits, which Morrison strongly supports.

Federal Labor policy continues to be reviewed after the party’s election loss last year. However, the opposition plans to announce a target of net zero CO2 emissions by 2050.

This is in line with scientific advice, particularly from United Nations climate policy experts who have extensively modeled the effects of climate change.

Morrison believes that Labour’s likely target will cost Australian jobs.

-with AAP