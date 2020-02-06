Scott McTominay is impressed with the addition of Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says there is a good atmosphere around the club after the January transfer window.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes and striker Odion Ighalo arrived in Old Trafford last month to top up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Former Sporting captain Fernandes made his debut in the Premier League draw against wolves last weekend, while Ighalo suffered a cut in wages for a loaned move from China to Old Trafford.

“They are really, really nice people. First and foremost, they’re good people. That’s what we need in this football club, “the Scottish midfielder told Sky Sports to his new teammates.

“We need people who are obviously good friends and who can go out to dinner for everyone.

“We saw what they bring to the field, and hopefully they can bring us a lot. The first impression is very, very good.”

The 23-year-old McTominay is also optimistic that he has recovered from a knee injury. However, he insists that he will not take shortcuts:

“I feel good. I’m doing my best to be back on the pitch as soon as possible. Working in the gym is hard, the race outside is hard. You just have to do your best.”