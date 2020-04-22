Scott: If we want care staff to have our backs, we need to have theirs

Report material ongoing

The inequality that Maynard and Richie refer to is on comprehensive screen in Canada’s reaction to COVID-19. For case in point, the determined deficiency of staff has led Quebec to pay surgeons $211 an hour if they are prepared to help out in care houses. The normal wage of an orderly now is $21.50 an hour.

Why are we so speedy to overpay health professionals to do the similar get the job done as treatment employees who we carry on to seriously underpay? Is it simply because treatment property personnel are largely girls of colour?

The urgent to start with stage to correcting these profound inequalities is to quickly raise wages, positive aspects and pensions for all lengthy-expression care workers, such as cleaners, meals preparing workers and own guidance employees. You can not question people today to risk their life, and the lives of their loved kinds, for wages that scarcely enable them to spend their bills.

Relatively than cards or banners, if we want to thank care workers for their dedication, we have to insist that they be compensated appropriately. Now.

Amal Tahlil is on the lookout right after our relatives. Why are not we seeking right after hers?

Corrie Scott is Associate Professor, Institute of Feminist and Gender Scientific studies, College of Ottawa.