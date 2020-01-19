Scott Harrington wins more time in the lineup of the Columbus Blue Jackets - Sports - The Columbus Dispatch

It has taken a few injuries to keep the season constant this season, but defender Scott Harrington has replied again when needed for the Blue Jackets.

After playing in just nine of the first 34 games, Harrington’s name was included on coach John Tortorella’s lineup in 12 of the last 15 games – including a ninth consecutive Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils.

“Harry was a good soldier here,” said Tortorella. “We’re still looking for a more consistent game with him, but what we all love about Harry is how he competes. He embodies how we want to play. “

The Blue Jackets went into the game at Nationwide Arena with an impressive 13-2-4 record in their last 19 games – a stretch they were 11 points behind the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after a 3 in this playoff – Position brought -2 victory Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

You won despite numerous injuries. You won with a great goalkeeper and selfless defensive game in front of goalkeepers Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins. You won over people like Harrington who never let his fight stay in the lineup, which affects his level of performance.

“He’s a guy who’s been in and out for years,” said Tortorella of Harrington, who plays with the Blue Jackets in his sixth and fourth NHL season. “He basically played a whole year last year. Now he’s back in the role of getting on and off. He is a real professional. ‘

Harrington is also an excellent example of how deep the blue jackets are in defense.

Every NHL general manager tries to keep capable defenders because they tend to get hurt more than other positions. But the depth of defense of the Blue Jackets is impressive even among peers. Harrington again plays the role of a “deep defender”.

Harrington could be an ordinary player if he were on a different team. He plays for the blue jackets, so patience is a must for him.

“It was a difficult start,” said Harrington, who played at the season opener and then eliminated 25 of the next 33 games. “It is difficult to get into a rhythm when you are not playing. You get in there and want to show that you can play, but until you play consecutive games, you don’t feel like you can really start to improve this game and expand it too much. I am there now. “

Harrington entered the game on Saturday with one goal and three assists in 20 games. In the third pair of defense, he ran again with Markus Nutivaara and brought a lot of confidence into the game.

He also had his usual worker mentality, which has become a hallmark for both Harrington and the team.

“He is sometimes not happy when he is not playing and I expect that he is not happy, but he is always respectful and a great team mate,” said Tortorella. “He’s so looked at in the locker room. As I always said with Harry, he’s an easy guy because he embodies what we want to be. ‘

Wennberg on the advance

After another long pause, Alexander Wennberg starts producing more aggressively at a time when the blue jackets need it to continue.

Wennberg had points in three games in a row before competing against the Devils – his longest streak of the season – and tried to build on the two goals and a template he had in those games.

“He’s a guy who’s been talking to me and (the media) over the past few years, and all that as far as he wants,” said Tortorella. “I think he’s been pretty consistent here lately. did his job very quietly. “

Wennberg, who started the game against the Teufel with four goals and 14 assists, had 59 points on 13 goals and 46 assists in 2016-17 – his breakout season in the NHL. He has not come close to these numbers since then, but uses the same white sticks again.

He is due to his last couple from this season, but luck is not the engine for the resurgence.

“What I’m looking for from Wenny is that he wants to keep the puck,” said Tortorella. “He really focused on it this year.

“I thought he started really well. I thought he failed because I’m not sure which part of the season, which games, but I think he’s really got here lately trying to hold on to Pucks. “

