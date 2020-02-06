Scott Fitzgerald supports conflicting criminal law policy

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=scott-fitzgerald%2Crepublicans%2Cstress%2Cfear%2Coverall-negative%2Cjames-sensenbrenner%2Cdonald-trump%2Ccriminal-punishment&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics&ssts=news%2Fpolitics&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announces September 17 that he is on his way to 5th District U.S. House chair being abandoned by Jim Sensenbrenner. He spoke at the Oconomowoc Community Center. (Photo: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – While applying for Congress, Scott Fitzgerald, Senate’s majority leader, wants to go both ways for criminal law.

The Republican leader of Juneau said Thursday that he supports President-signed Donald Trump in December. This measure, called the First Step Act, resulted in more than 500 detainees being released early, which allowed some offenders to avoid mandatory minimum penalties and to give more prisoners drug treatment.

But while Fitzgerald supports Trump’s new law, he is also rushing through state legislation that would intensify punishments and send more perpetrators to jail for longer periods.

In short, Fitzgerald simultaneously supports policies that would reduce the federal prison population and increase the state prison population.

“They are opposites. They are ideological opposites,” said Democratic Rep. Evan Goyke van Milwaukee on the two approaches to criminal law.

“The Republican authors (from the Wisconsin legislation) say pretty much the same thing – these are people who should have been behind bars for longer. And Trump says that these are people who should have been behind bars for less. I don’t see how you get those can arrange two. “

Goyke, an opponent of the attempt to intensify punishments, added, “This is not to fight. This is not a question of opinion and I hope I can become a political act.”

Fitzgerald claimed that there was no contradiction in what he wanted.

“Trying to give law enforcement agencies the tools they need to deal with those who constantly break the law is not necessary as opposed to dealing with those who have been locked up in the past and trying to move on,” Fitzgerald told reporters. “So no, I don’t see those two things in conflict at all.”

Fitzgerald runs for the chair. US Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner – an advocate of Trump’s First Step Act – gives up. Fitzgerald is facing Democrat Tom Palzewicz in a heavy republican district.

Fitzgerald and other Republicans touted bills at a news conference on Thursday that would raise $ 5 million in subsidies to improve police; raise fines for vehicle theft, reckless driving and fleeing an officer; and more severe penalties for domestic abusers convicted of intimidating witnesses.

The measures are part of a broader package that would also require the state to try to withdraw the extensive supervision of all perpetrators charged with committing a crime while they are supervising.

The Department of Corrections estimated that the measure would increase costs by $ 211 million for two years due to a larger prison population. In addition to the higher operating costs, the department maintains that the state should build two prisons for an amount of perhaps $ 350 million each.

Fitzgerald said he did not know enough about that bill to say if he would bring it to the Senate floor before the legislative session ends in March.

But GOP senator Alberta Darling of River Hills argued that it was important to take the measure. Darling is co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee for the preparation of the budget.

“As co-chair of Finance, I want to say that public safety is one of our most important responsibilities, so we can’t always talk about costs and I think that this account is one of the most important accounts that we need to look at,” she said .

Republican rep. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin, the sponsor of the bill, doubted the accuracy of the cost estimate. But the costs should not be the first concern, he said.

“The people who focus solely on costs and use that as the reason why we cannot protect our families and neighborhoods, that just doesn’t hold,” Sanfelippo said.

Two years ago, the Department of Corrections and the independent Council of State governments reached comparable cost estimates when reviewing similar legislation.

