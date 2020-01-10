Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange, is leaving Sequel

Loading...

Marvel’s next sequel – after the new Black Widow, Eternals and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings series – is expected to be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and will continue the first Doctor Strange film of 2016. Benedict Cumberbatch was expected to return as Doctor Strange, and Scott Derrickson, who headed the first Strange, should also come back.

Until this evening.

At that moment, Derrickson tweeted that he and Marvel “had agreed to Doctor Strange: To go separate ways in the multiverse of madness.” in the film as executive producer.

This immediately brings the film into uncertainty. Without a replacement director soon found, it could be difficult for the film to reach the announced release date of May 7, 2021. Even with a director, the film has to go into production pretty soon to be ready in time for this release date. And if Doctor Strange 2 isn’t ready by then, what will it replace, if anything, in Marvel’s release calendar? And how does all this affect WandaVision, the Disney + TV series with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, which is also to be seen in Doctor Strange 2? Suddenly, a lot of MCU Phase 4 looks like it’s in the air and not in a cool hover spell.

Gallery – Every Marvel Cinematic Universe film, from worst to best: