Scott Brown claims Scott Sinclair

SCOTT BROWN is a tribute to his former teammate Scott Sinclair after the Englishman’s Celtic career ended in January.

After this season was frozen from the side, there was on the wall in front of the transfer window. The previous three years, Scotty had been thinking about things, but the bank rarely completed the start XI this period.

There was a move to Preston and he and the club thought it was best that they both pursue it.

The result was that the Englishman quietly ended his time at Celtic.

Scott Brown is now a Preston player and has praised Sinclair for his time at Celtic and his contributions to the business over the past three years. It is undeniable that the winger has played an important role in the success the club has had over the past three years.

“I spoke with Scotty just when he left. It is sad to see him go, he was fantastic for the club, but he wants to continue to get games and that is perfectly understandable. “Brown told the Celtic View.

“As it was later, he didn’t get much playing time here, but these things happen in football.

“It is a great opportunity for him, and now he may return to England, be part of something new and I am sure he will thrive.”

Brown claimed how good Sinclair was in his first season, perhaps referring to the drop-off in performances in season 2 and 3 – although his statistics were still very high.

“What he did for us at Celtic was excellent, and he was frightening in that first season.

“He also won Player of the Year during his time here, showing how much of a top quality player he was to us.”

Celtic officially begins life without Scott Sinclair this weekend when they face Partick Thistle in the Scottish Cup.