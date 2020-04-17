Scots can be ‘ordered to wear masks to work and on public transport’ after being locked – The Scottish Sun

MILLIONS of Britain can be ordered to wear face masks for work and on public transport after the coronavirus lockout has ended, it claims.

The ministers are understood to be in talks to force office and factory staff to wear protective equipment to allow widespread return to work.

Office workers must wear PPE and social distance. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Britons can wear face masks in the office Credit: AFP or licensor

Mr Raab today outlines five main points that need to be considered before the lock can even be lifted in part

That happened after Dominic Raab yesterday extended Britain’s steps by three more weeks.

According to the Daily Mail, one idea that was favored by the government for when Britain began to lift its lock was the use of protective equipment at work.

Those who work indoors – including office workers and factories – can be ordered to keep socially distanced and wear masks and gloves, the newspaper said.

It emerged when London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for Londoners to wear facial masks outside – including public transport.

The British government has been reluctant to take the trend – favored by many countries in Asia even before closing, and is now mandatory in America – citing a lack of evidence.

But new research shows that wearing a mask can help ease the strict locking action, and stop those infected with coronavirus from continuing it.

A cabinet source told the Daily Mail: “Everyone accepts – including industry – that the next phase will not return to business as usual.

Businesses can be reopened after being locked down with new protective measures – such as masks and gloves Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Steps must be applied after locking to prevent the second waveCredit: EPA

“We will need intensive testing and tracing of suspected cases.

“And we must have social distance in factories and offices – we will need personal protective equipment at work.”

The source added that failure to do so could cause a second lockout, echoing Raab’s comments throughout the coronavirus daily press conference.

The first secretary of state, Raab – who was Deputy Prime Minister when he recovered from coronavirus – has repeatedly told Brits that we should not give coronavirus “a second chance”.

Speaking yesterday, he repeatedly warned that failure to maintain social distance and other stringent protocols that existed during the closure could result in a delay in the progress made by the state.

In yesterday’s briefing, Raab outlined five key checks to be carried out before the British government could even consider lifting the lock – which could last until June.

The five main checks are:

The NHS must still be able to cope – with the belief that critical care and special care can continue throughout the UK The daily decline in mortality rates is ongoing and consistent so that experts believe that the peak has passed Infection rate drops to “manageable level” Ensure that the UK has sufficient testing capacity and PPE to ease action Ensuring that changes will not risk the second peak of infection that floods the NHS

Mr Raab said rushing to relax the action would jeopardize all the progress made so far.

Experts also warn of some social measures that can remain in place until vaccines are discovered, which can take up to 18 months.

Insisting Britain is at a “sensitive and dangerous stage” of the pandemic, Raab said at a press conference No10: “We need to be patient for a little while longer. If we hasten to relax the existing steps, we will risk throwing away all the sacrifices and all the progress we have made.

“We have just come too far, we have lost too many loved ones, we have sacrificed too much to be alleviated now.”

Coronavirus explained: why the UK COVID-19 lockdown is here to remain until at least May

