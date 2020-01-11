Scoreboard Friday | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan
Kamloops 4, Kelowna 1

Medicine Hat 5, Moose Jaw 2

Prince Albert 2, Prince George 1 (OT)

Saskatoon 2, Edmonton 1 (SO)

Spokane 3, Vancouver 1

Seattle 8, Tri-City 5

Victoria 2, Portland 1 (OT)

SJHL

Estevan 5, Melville 3

Nipawin 7, La Ronge 1

PJHL

Extreme hockey Regina Capitals 6, Regina Rebels 3

Saskatoon Quakers 6, Saskatoon Royals 3

Midget Girls (SFMAAAHL)

Regina Rebels 6, Swift Current Diamond Energy Wildcats 1

NHL

Carolina 3, Arizona 0

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2 (SO)

Pittsburgh 4, Colorado 3 (OT)

AHL

Utica 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Laval 7, Syracuse 5

Grand Rapids 1, Manitoba 0

Hershey 2, W-B / Scranton 1 (SO)

Springfield 4, Bridgeport 0

Belleville 5, Rochester 1

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 2

Hartford 6, Charlotte 3

Texas 1, Toronto 0

Chicago 5, San Antonio 2

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 0

Colorado 5, Tucson 1

San Diego 4, Iowa 3 (OT)

Bakersfield 5, Ontario 3

NBA

Washington 111, Atlanta 101

New Orleans 123, New York 111

Brooklyn 117, Miami 113

Indiana 116, Chicago 105

Memphis 134, San Antonio 121

Utah 109, Charlotte 92

Phoenix 98, Orlando 94

L. A. Lakers 129, Dallas 114

Milwaukee 127, Sacramento 106

L.A. Clippers 109, Golden State 100

NLL

Philadelphia 18, Vancouver 10

