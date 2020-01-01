Scorchers run through the failed heat

Loading...

Their two previous defeats occurred just as smoothly in the prosecutions of 172 and 167.

Their only victory came in the first strike, beating 4-209 in their 20 overs against the Sydney Sixers.

Lynn admitted this week that he preferred to strike first and avoid the complexities of running, so it was not surprising that Scorchers captain Mitch Marsh chose to fight when given the opportunity when flipping the bat.

They limped in their attribution behind a quick shot from Marsh (26 of 19) and Cameron Bancroft (50 of 42).

Afghan leg player Zahir took 2-18 of his four overs, celebrating with a Gangnam style dance after his second wicket.

And Laughlin took 2-32, becoming the first to 100 BBL outlets in his 78th game.

It seemed like a gettable target but the Heat was never there, dropping to 4-38 after six overs and 7-51 when Lynn found the man halfway deep.

Max Bryant passed Ashton Agar's first delivery (2-16 of four overs) to be puzzled while Matt Renshaw traded a hook back to Chris Jordan.

Teammate Fawad Ahmed joined the game, taking 3-16 on four overs as the Heat struggled to find singles.

The match seemed to end in 17th place when the ball quickly slammed Zahir's shoe on the stumps.

But the bullets, despite the flashing, somehow remained.

It didn't matter, however, Laughlin having been sacked in the next streak, the Heat had all eight reserve balls.

British import Tom Banton was hit on the pads to start the rot, the emerging talent having to play four more games before being replaced by the great South African from Villiers.

De Villiers will be available for the Heat's last six games and final series if they qualify.

A crowd of 20,135 people was on hand to watch the match, the largest cricket match at the Metricon Stadium.

