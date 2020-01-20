Scorchers hit fiddly thunder in Perth

“What we wanted to do was use the wicket, which had a little variable rebound. Unfortunately, we didn’t and they fled to a flyer. Probably that made our score look a bit below average.”

The Scorchers’ openers could have made their way to victory, but wanted the victory to be extensive in front of more than 18,000 spectators in the West.

A little bad field play from thunder ensured that there was only one winner left, and the home team did the job with 27 remaining balls.

Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis drove the Scorchers to victory in Perth.Credit: Getty Images

Paceman Brendan Doggett dropped three catches and had an absolute night to forget. After playing the first ball for six, Doggett threw one off the field, one in the dark, and one in the middle of the wicket.

To make matters worse, Doggett injured his back as he tried to stop a six. He threw a shot from one side of the leg that went to the limit and ended with 0-20 of two overs.

Instead of feeling half a meter tall, Doggett took a runner to finish an outstanding booth with 136 runs – the third largest of the scorchers in the BBL – where teammates came in and offered some good, old-fashioned hugs.

“We’re just trying to bypass him and pick him up,” said Ferguson. “Without a doubt, he’ll want to catch a little more before the next game and step under the lights and practice, but he had one of those evenings again this time and he doesn’t have too many on the field.”

Previously, Alex Hales hit 85 out of 59 balls, which contained 13 borders, but should have been packed for a second golden duck in a row.

Jhye Richardson sent a peach of a delivery with a dash of momentum to Hales’ block, but the referee’s finger stayed down. The speedster was understandably stunned.

Repetitions showed the ball hit the top of the stumps, and Hales, one of the most destructive T20 batsmen on his day, made the home team pay.

Kevin Roberts, head of Cricket Australia, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of DRS in future big bash competitions, and the blunder on Monday night – there were plenty this season – will only increase demand for the technology.

Due to broadcast requests, the game was postponed by 20 minutes because the Sixers and Stars game ended a little later than normal. You had to feel for the kids in the middle of the Optus Stadium, holding up Scorcher’s flags for almost half an hour.

Finally, the referees decided that the game had to start even though the Sixers were still in the SCG final.

Perth’s plan was to do what they do so often at the Optus Stadium. bang the ball briefly because of the short straight borders. When Richardson and Chris Jordan swim by, visiting batsmen need real skill to get the right goal.

Mitch Marsh got Usman Khawaja’s big scalp for 11. He saw the man with the danger of thunder advancing and dug one of them, Khawaja got none of them and hit in the middle of the wicket.

Ferguson (4) was caught by a lead over Fawad Ahmed and while Arjun Nair (11) and Hales put in five overs 48, the run rate for the scorchers in the middle overs never got out of control.

Hales’ direct power hit and an important 22 by Alex Ross made the Thunder a competitive result, but poor fielding and a headstrong bowling effort led to an overwhelming setback to reality after defeating the Sixers on Saturday.

The penultimate game of the Thunder in the regular season takes place on Friday against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Tom Decent is a journalist with The Sydney Morning Herald

