A scientist who predicted our current forest fire crisis four decades ago is horrified. We haven’t listened to his warnings about climate change.

In 1987, the then CSIRO scientist Dr. Tom Beer pioneered research into the relationship between climate change and worsening fire times.

It may seem obvious now, but Dr. Beer’s research, which was published as “Australian Bushfire Risk Under Changing Climate Regimes,” predicted that an increase in greenhouse gas emissions would have terrible ramifications for the Australian bushfire season.

For Dr. Beer was the worst moment this summer.

Dr. Tom Beer. Photo: RSV

“Climate scientists have been warning Australian governments of the increasing risk of catastrophic forest fires due to climate change for decades,” said Dr. Beer.

“I am appalled that what my study found has now happened and that means it will only get worse,” he said.

This year’s bushfire season started early, killing 29 people, destroying more than 2,200 houses, burning 10 million hectares, and covering large parts of the world with toxic smoke.

As Dr. Beer started his research, the Ash Wednesday 1983 fires were the worst the country had ever seen.

“Since then, we’ve seen the Black Saturday fires, had to create a new catastrophic fire hazard class, and we’ve seen 10 million hectares of Australia burn in recent months,” he said.

His research results were presented at the CSIRO conference in 1987 and published in a book. Dr. Beer spoke to the media and traveled internationally to discuss his findings with specialists in the United States.

For the most part, it was ignored by the Australian government.

Not too late

The 72-year-old was urged on Wednesday by David Bowman, professor of pyrogeography and fire sciences at the University of Tasmania, and Will Steffen, professor of the climate council, to take urgent action.

“Climate change is fueling the national forest fire disaster and it will worsen without radical measures,” they said.

They urged state and federal governments to work together, saying Australia urgently needed a plan to prepare for worsening fire times and to stop coal, oil and gas burning quickly.

“The duration of the bushfire season has lengthened considerably, making it more difficult to prepare for dangerous conditions,” he said.

“The cost of fighting fires has risen significantly, as has the cost of their effects.

“Obviously, the conditions for bush fires are now more dangerous and the risk will continue to escalate. The risk to people and property has increased significantly and will continue to do so. “

Their demands for urgent measures were supported by companies, doctors and scientists at home and abroad.

Last month, a team of British climate researchers quickly reviewed the research that has been underway since 2013 and found that man-made climate change will cause an additional 20 to 30 days of serious fire risk each year in the future.

We have to run out of coal to reduce the climate threat. Photo: Getty

The reason why action against climate change has stalled is because of interests borrowed directly from the big tobacco game book, said Greg Barns, spokesman for the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

“In a way, it’s like the tobacco debate when we knew tobacco was harmful, cigarettes caused cancer, but governments ignored the advice,” said Barns.

“There are some analogies between the way the Big Pharma and Big Tobacco litigation emerged, where clear and unequivocal advice was given to governments requiring radical action.

“Especially with regard to planning and environmental decisions, in relation to the increase in bush fires, the strength of these fires and the length due to climate change.

Governments ignored these reports, or worse, buried them. So there are some parallels. “

The similarities in the situation could potentially lead to class action lawsuits against the government, Mr. Barns said.

“It is gross negligence and a complete lack of moral compass when a government deliberately ignores undisputed scientific evidence that has increased the risk of bushfires and weather disasters.

“From a legal point of view, it is a very serious matter to show that the government has deliberately failed to implement measures if it has proven evidence.”