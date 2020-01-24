Scientists still bewildered by physics-defying particles in Antarctica

This site can earn partner commissions through the links on this page. Terms of Use.

The standard model for particle physics has led scientists to many important discoveries, but this framework has strained under the weight of recent discoveries. It cannot explain the observed amount of dark matter in the universe, the Higgs mechanism or gravity, as described by the general theory of relativity. Now scientists are wondering about a phenomenon that seems to blow an even bigger hole in the standard model. Highly sensitive instruments in Antarctica have detected extremely energetic particles coming out of the ice-cold surface, and the standard model says this should not happen.

It is notoriously difficult to detect neutrinos because they have an extremely low mass and do not interact with most known forces. Antarctica, however, is an ideal place to hunt these particles. The Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) instrument floats above the continent on a balloon in search of radio pulses caused by the interaction of neutrinos with the ice sheet.

ANITA has seen ultra-energetic neutrinos coming out of the ice three times since 2016. In contrast to normal neutrinos, these particles have large cross-sections, so that they interact with normal matter. Although almost all normal neutrinos pass through the earth without problems, that should almost never happen with neutrinos with ultra-high energy. Scientists compare it to winning the lottery and it happened three times in three years. A new study claims that these events fall outside the standard model.

Scientists know how many ultra-energetic neutrinos fill the sky, because most come from cosmic rays that interact with the cosmic microwave background. So there should be another mechanism at work if so many of these particles hit the earth that we can see them come out on the other side. The best explanation we have for this within the limits of the standard model is “cosmic accelerators,” also called “neutrino guns.” An accelerator can be a blazar, a fast spinning neutron star or even merging galaxies. One or more neutrino guns that shoot down “above” the Earth can cause some ultra-energy neutrines to emerge from Antarctica … maybe.

According to the new analysis, there are no cosmic accelerators aimed at the earth to explain the detection of particles. If the ultra-energetic neutrinos were to come from such an object, there should also be a shower of lower-energy particles that coincides with each detection. Scientists used both ANITA and an underground neutrino observatory called IceCube to scan for these peaks, but there is none in more than seven years of data.

The team believes that we do not have the technological means to fully understand what is happening with these mysterious particles. A new generation of neutrino detectors can shed light on the phenomenon and also place the last nail in the coffin of the standard model.

Top image credit: The surface facility of the underground IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica.

