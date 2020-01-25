As more data appears about the new corona virus circulating in China, it becomes clear that whatever the country is experiencing now – dozens of deaths, hundreds of people in the hospital, cities of millions in quarantine – is just the tip of the outbreak.

On Friday, a team of investigators in the UK and US reported in a preliminary paper that the number of confirmed cases at the epicenter of the Wuhan outbreak represents only 5 percent of the people who are actually infected. That would mean that before Tuesday, the last day they included in their analysis, the actual number of cases is not 440, as reported, but more than 12,000. The paper, which has not yet undergone a peer review, appeared on the Medrxiv preprint server. Since Tuesday, the number of coronavirus patients diagnosed in Wuhan has already risen to 729.

Using case data deleted from official reports, a team led by Jonathan Read at Lancaster University released a temporary map of the spread of the corona virus, starting on January 1, when the local authorities closed the meat and animal markets The virus is reportedly traversed in people from an unknown source. They worked on the assumption that any spread after the first of the year could only be between people.

The models they built predict a terrible start to February: further outbreaks in other Chinese cities, more infections exported abroad and an explosion of cases in Wuhan. “In 14 days, our model predicts that the number of infected people in Wuhan will exceed 190,000,” the authors write.

“I can buy it,” says Brandon Brown, an epidemiologist at UC Riverside who was not involved in the study. Especially considering that people can carry the virus without showing symptoms, according to another study published by a team of Chinese researchers in The Lancet on Friday. In a first glance at clinical data from the first 41 patients admitted to hospitals in Wuhan, the scientists reported that 2019-nCoV, as the virus is currently called, causes a series of symptoms, including pneumonia, fever and cough, and can strike even healthy people, not just the elderly with underlying health problems. They think the incubation time of the virus is between three and six days.

Taken together, the studies suggest that a large number of people can walk around for days without symptoms and spread the virus to anyone in close contact. Add to that a rapidly exhausting healthcare staff, the absence of a World Health Organization emergency declaration and new moon trips, and the figures from the Lancaster group seem plausible, Brown says. “At the moment there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen, but models can be our best method to predict how the epidemic will develop in the near future.”

A big uncertainty: how contagious is 2019-nCoV anyway? Read models estimate that the number of people who can infect one victim – the virus reproduction number – is between 3.6 and 4.0. For comparison, SARS was between 2 and 5, and measles, the most contagious disease known to humans, is a whopping 12 to 18. The higher the number, the fewer wiggle cream public health officials have to break the chain of new broadcasts before a outbreak is out of control. Everything above 1 is bad from an inclusion perspective.

However, other recent estimates for 2019-nCoV are more conservative than those of Read. Yesterday, Harvard researchers Maimuna Majumder and Kenneth Mandl reported a preliminary assessment of the transferability of the virus from 2.0 to 3.3. WHO officials said on Thursday that the best estimate they saw was somewhere between 1.4 and 2.5.

