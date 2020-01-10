Scientists made an almost invincible lithium ion battery

Loading...

Lithium ion batteries have shaped the modern world. These powerpouches form the heart of most rechargeable electronics, from mobile phones and laptops to vapen and electric cars. But although they are good at charging and have a high energy density, lithium ion batteries are not without problems. Their dependence on toxic, flammable materials means that the slightest defect can result in exploding gadgets.

A team of researchers led by physicists from the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory believed that a safer battery was possible, and over the past five years they have developed a lithium-ion battery that is apparently immune to failure. The robust battery that they first unveiled in 2017, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Maryland, can be cut, shot, bent and soaked without a power outage. At the end of last year, the Johns Hopkins team pushed it further, making it fire-resistant and raising tensions to levels comparable to a commercial product. Samsung, eat your heart out.

The electrolyte in the core of the new battery is a mix of lithium salts and a soft sticky material that does not catch fire or explode.

The secret to making an indestructible battery comes down to the electrolyte, the chemical goulash that separates the positive and negative ends of a battery, says Konstantinos Gerasopoulos, a senior scientist at APL who leads the research. When using a lithium ion battery, charged lithium particles travel through a barrier in the electrolyte from the anode (the negative end) to the cathode (the positive end), where they undergo a chemical reaction that produces energy.

Most lithium-ion electrolytes are a mix of flammable lithium salts and toxic liquids, meaning that “in today’s lithium-ion chemistry you have a recipe for disaster,” said Jeff Maranchi, materials manager program manager at APL. If the permeable barrier separating the cathode from the anode crumbles, a short circuit occurs – and a lot of heat. When all this heat hits a highly flammable material such as lithium ion electrolyte in addition to the oxygen-rich cathode in the battery, you have a flaming electronic device.

Aqueous batteries prevent all these problems, with water-based electrolytes that are therefore non-flammable and non-toxic. They have been around for 25 years, but are too weak to be useful. What the APL team discovered is that by increasing the concentration of lithium salts and mixing the electrolyte with a polymer – a material that looks like a very soft plastic – the electrical potential could be shaken from about 1.2 volts to 4 volts , which is comparable to commercial lithium-ion batteries.

