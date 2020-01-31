Scientists look at the sun up close

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

With Daniel K. Inouye’s 4-meter solar telescope, the researchers captured the best-resolved view of the sun to date. The image, which resolves features that are only 30 km wide, is an unprecedented look at what the surface of the sun really looks like.

Typical images of the sun look like those taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in a geosynchronous orbit above Earth.

This type of picture shows us some level of detail, but a lot is missing – partly as a result of being shot 150 million kilometers away. On the other hand, the SDO is also in an orbit that we know offers much better viewing conditions than any ground-based telescope.

What can the Inouye solar telescope see in such detail in comparison to the SDO? Adaptive optics, position and sheer size. At four meters (4.24 technically), the Inouye is the largest solar telescope on earth, and its location in Hawaii is one of the best-known locations for observing the clear sky during the day. The situation appears to be analogous to the relationship between Hubble and some of our largest ground-based telescopes. Hubble has a 2.4-meter lens, while the European extreme large telescope under construction in Chile will have a 39.3-meter lens upon completion. Hubble is not important because it offers us the largest window to the sky, but because the specific features of space-based observation give us an additional bit depth in areas other than the additional light collection function by scaling a lens. The Inouye solar telescope is expected to collaborate on observations with the NASA Parker solar probe already in orbit and the common ESA / NASA solar orbiter (currently prepared for launch).

In this case, the 4-meter telescope could make out what looks like peanut brittle.

This is how NASA / AURA / NSO describe the picture:

The cell-like structures – each the size of Texas – are the signature for violent movements that carry heat from inside the sun to the surface. Hot solar material (plasma) rises in the bright centers of “cells”, cools and then sinks below the surface in dark channels, which is known as convection. In these dark alleys we can also see the tiny, bright markings of the magnetic fields. Never before seen for this clarity, it is believed that these bright spots direct energy into the outer layers of the solar atmosphere called the corona. These bright spots can be the reason why the solar corona is over a million degrees!

These images were edited slightly to remove noise and improve the shape of the structures. The entire data set is still being scientifically analyzed. However, recognizing the fine-scale structure of the sun is a reminder that it is not just a burning gas ball. The science of how heat moves theoretically through a star and the large-scale structures we observe have an impact on star theory. It could tell us something about how our own sun evolves over its lifespan, and may even impact our attempts to create sustainable fusion energy on Earth. A better understanding of solar dynamics could also enable us to predict coronal mass emissions in the future – and that could be critical given the risk they pose.

I am very excited to see what new data we will experience as soon as the Parker Solar Probe, the Solar Orbiter and the Inouye Solar Telescope are online at the same time.

