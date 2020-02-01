Scientists have fossilized a head of a 330 million-year-old shark in a cave in Kentucky

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park is far from the ocean, but newly discovered fossils suggest that the area was once full of sharks. Scientists have identified the remains of 15 to 20 different shark species deep in the cave, including part of the head of a large white-large monster partially protruding from a wall, paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett told CNN. The sharks lived about 330 million years ago in what is known as the late Mississippian geological time period, when much of North America was covered by oceans. When they died, their remains were enclosed in sediment that eventually became the limestone where the cave was formed. “There is almost never a record of all the shark teeth coming out of these rocks. So that was exciting,” Hodnett said. “So this is a whole new record of sharks from a certain time.” Mammoth cave scientists Rick Olson and Rick Toomey mapped a remote part of the cave when they began to see shark fossils, according to Vincent Santucci, senior paleontologist at the National Park Service. They sent photos of their find to Hodnett because he is an expert in paleozoic sharks. He works in Maryland’s Dinosaur Park, a fossil complex near Washington, DC, and supports research for the National Park Service. There were quite a few shark teeth in the photos, Hodnett said, but he also saw cartilage that he thought was a shark’s skeleton. That is quite rare because cartilage is softer than bone, so it is not often stored. When the scientist visited the cave in November, he realized that he was looking at something much bigger. Related video: Mammoth Cave National Park lives up to its name “is not actually a skeleton, it’s just parts of the head. And the head itself is quite big,” Hodnett said. The part of the shark’s jaw where it would be attached to the skull and the end that chin can be seen, Hodnett said. Part of the center of the jaw is not visible, but he estimated it would have been about 2 1/2 feet long. By studying his teeth, Hodnett was able to determine that the fossil was part of a species called Saivodus striatus that was about the size of a modern great white shark – about 16 to 20 feet long. He said they don’t know how much of the shark is still buried in the rock. “It’s super exciting, but not exactly the easiest to study,” Hodnett said. “Caves are a very special environment, so it is not ideal to remove large pieces of stone and damage the internal environment.” Going to this part of the cave is a challenge in itself. Hodnett said they had to crawl on hands and knees for about a quarter of a mile to reach their prize. “It will be very difficult to bring the right equipment there to properly dig the specimen out of the cave,” he said. he is still studying the fossil specimens that he has collected from the cave, but he has already learned a lot. He estimates that he has found the fossils of about 150 different sharks of 15 to 20 different species. Most of the fossil record from the late Mississippan period was found in Europe, so this could answer many questions about what happened then in North America. “We literally just scratched the surface, and the sharks just came out of that scratch,” Hodnett said. “So, hopefully, with more fieldwork, we’ll get a good batch of specimens to get a little more rich diversity.” The researchers plan to present their preliminary findings in October at a meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology. Santucci said the fossils were found in a remote part of the park that people can’t visit without special permission, but they don’t want to reveal the exact location. Ultimately, he said, they will display the fossils in the park and online. But, he says, the project has just begun. “It’s amazing how quickly we’ve already found some interesting things,” Santucci said.

Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park is far from the ocean, but newly discovered fossils suggest that the area was once full of sharks.

Scientists have identified the remains of 15 to 20 different shark species deep in the cave, including part of the head of a large white monster partially protruding from a wall, paleontologist John-Paul Hodnett told CNN.

The sharks lived about 330 million years ago in what is known as the late Mississippan geological time period, when much of North America was covered by oceans. When they died, their remains were enclosed in sediment that eventually became the limestone where the cave was formed.

“There is almost never a record of all the shark teeth coming out of these rocks. So that was exciting,” Hodnett said. “So this is a whole new record of sharks from a certain time.”

Mammoth Cave scientists Rick Olson and Rick Toomey mapped a remote part of the cave when they began to see shark fossils, according to Vincent Santucci, senior paleontologist at the National Park Service.

They sent photos of their find to Hodnett because he is an expert in paleozoic sharks. He works in Maryland’s Dinosaur Park, a fossil site near Washington, D.C. and supports research for the National Park Service.

There were quite a few shark teeth in the photos, Hodnett said, but he also saw cartilage that he thought was a shark’s skeleton. That is quite rare because cartilage is softer than bone, so it is not often stored.

When the scientist visited the cave in November, he realized that he was looking at something much bigger.

Related video: Mammoth Cave National Park lives up to its name

“It actually turns out not to be a skeleton, it’s actually just parts of the head. And the head itself is quite large,” Hodnett said.

The part of the shark’s jaw where it would have been attached to the skull and the tip that would have been his chin can be seen, Hodnett said. Part of the center of the jaw is not visible, but he estimated it would have been about 2 1/2 feet long.

By studying his teeth, Hodnett was able to determine that the fossil was part of a species called Saivodus striatus that was about the size of a modern great white shark – about 16 to 20 feet long.

He said they don’t know how much of the shark is still buried in the rock.

“It’s super exciting, but not exactly the easiest to study,” Hodnett said. “Caves are a very special environment, so it is not ideal to remove large pieces of stone and damage the internal environment.”

To reach this part of the cave is a challenge in itself. Hodnett said they had to crawl on hands and knees for about a quarter of a mile to reach their prize.

“It will be very difficult to bring the right equipment there to properly dig the specimen out of the cave,” he said.

Hodnett said he is still studying the fossil monsters he has collected from the cave, but he has already learned a lot. He estimates that he has found the fossils of about 150 different sharks of 15 to 20 different species.

Most of the fossil record from the late Mississippan period was found in Europe, so this could answer many questions about what was going on in North America at the time.

“We literally just scratched the surface, and the sharks just came out of that scratch,” Hodnett said. “So, hopefully, with more fieldwork, we’ll get a good batch of specimens to get at least some richer diversity.”

The researchers plan to present their preliminary findings in October at a meeting of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Santucci said the fossils were found in a remote part of the park that people can’t visit without special permission, but they don’t want to reveal the exact location.

Ultimately, he said, they will show the fossils in the park and online. But, he says, the project has just begun.

“It’s amazing how quickly we’ve already found some interesting things,” Santucci said.

.