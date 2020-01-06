Scientists have finally discovered the genome of the Indian Cobra

Loading...

In 1891, a French doctor, Albert Calmette, opened a research outpost in what was then Saigon (now Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) to develop new rabies and smallpox vaccines. Then the Indian cobras showed up.

The invaders left their canines in various new neighbors of Calmette, injected molecules that rot muscles, ruptured blood vessels and paralyzed the nerves that made their hearts beat and the lungs to breathe. Their horrific death led him to drop infectious diseases and concentrate on snake venom. When he returned to France, he injected the Indian cobra poison into rabbits in small doses and discovered that the animals were producing a serum with a protective effect: the first antivenom. Calmette began producing his anti-cobra cocktail of antibodies in donkeys and horses and in 1985 he successfully treated a human snake bite victim for the first time.

Calmette’s method still dominates the production of antivenom today – a practical medieval process of snake milking and horse blood harvesting that is difficult, expensive and prone to error. What scientists needed to modernize this operation is the source code for the harmful protein soup from a snake, the genes and DNA in the neighborhood that they switch on or off.

After two years of work, an international team of scientists has now published an atlas of all 38 chromosomes from the Indian cobra in Nature Genetics, the most complete snake genome ever composed. It contains information that nobody has ever been able to collect before: the genetic recipe for the deadly poison cocktail from the snake. They hope it will serve as a roadmap to bring the production of antivenom into the 21st century.

“It looks like something we should have figured out 20 years ago, but so far those areas of the snake genome were total black boxes,” says Todd Castoe, an evolutionary geneticist at the University of Texas at Arlington, who was not involved in the work. . Initially, scientists believe, the genes that generate poison performed totally different functions, usually a harmless cellular household task. But they duplicated along the way, a common mistake when copying DNA. And then the extra copies got mutations. That happened time and time again and the proteins produced became deadly in various ways. The result of all this evolution is that the pieces of DNA encoding poison toxins are full of repetitive sequences, making them extremely difficult to assemble. Imagine trying to solve a puzzle in which the same fluffy clouds are scattered six, eight, a dozen times in the same corner of the sky. How do you know which piece is going where?

To finally merge these elusive parts of the genome, Somasekar Seshagiri, a geneticist and president of the SciGenom Research Foundation in Bangalore, and his staff used a combination of older sequencing methods with new ones that read very long stretches of DNA. They also used a technique that detects the 3D shape of DNA to further refine their guesses about how the structurally picky poison areas should be sewn together. With the full genome in hand, the researchers then analyzed which parts of it were switched on in the venom gland but not in other tissues. This enabled them to identify the code that means death or disability for anyone who encounters the bite of the cobra.

Indian cobra venom is not just one venom; it consists of more than a dozen toxins and other substances that together launch a coordinated attack on the prey of the snake (or an unfortunate human victim). In the Nature Genetics article, the Seshagiri team identified 19 genes that are essential for the production of this deadly brew. For the first time it makes the connections between the toxins of a snake and the genes that cause it.

The performance not only shows scientists how they can use the same methods to sequence other venomous snake species, it also opens the door to modernizing antiphenom production. “The value of genomics is that it enables us to produce drugs that are more precisely defined,” says Seshagiri. “Antivenoms will no longer be just like a potion we get from a horse.”

