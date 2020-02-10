Scientists find the first fast radio burst that repeats at regular intervals

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Somewhere in the universe, a high-energy Fast Radio Burst (FRB) shoots out from an unknown object and immerses the sky in radio waves. Scientists may have come a step closer to understanding these mysterious signals. A new study by FRBs has shown that the first of these energetic signals is repeated at regular intervals. This could finally give astronomers the tools they need to characterize these confusing cosmic events.

FRBs have been the subject of intense speculation since the first signal was discovered in 2007. These signals only last for a millisecond, and the performance here on Earth is tiny – similar to how you make calls from the moon. However, the origins of FRBs are many millions or billions of light years away. Which objects produce FRBs releases as much energy in this millisecond as the sun in 80 years.

The problem with examining FRBs was that they initially appeared to be completely random – astronomers didn’t know where to look for FRBs, they only appeared in the data from time to time. In 2018 and 2019, scientists identified multiple repeating Fast Radio Burst signals. In fact, some have speculated about it all FRBs repeat, but they do so at very long and irregular intervals. However, that does not help us to study them. A new analysis by the Canadian Fast Radio Burst project (CHIME / FRB) on the experiment for intensity mapping of hydrogen helps. The team discovered a repeating source called “FRB 180916.J0158 + 65” with a unique property. It repeats itself at regular intervals.

The team used the CHIME array in British Columbia (see above) to look for repeating FRBs between September 2018 and October 2019. During this time, signals from FRB 180916.J0158 + 65 were recognized, which were grouped over a four-day period and for the following 12 days that were switched off. Some of these cycles did not result in FRBs, but those that were consistent with the 16-day period.

This FRB source is a significant discovery for several reasons, not least of which it repeats at regular intervals. It is also relatively close to about half a billion light years on the edge of a galaxy called SDSS J015800.28 + 654253.0. Yes, that’s objectively far away, but it’s the most repeated FRB ever discovered. Repeating this signal could help scientists make hypotheses about the nature of the source. Knowing when and where FRBs occur can also help teams collect more data and ultimately solve the puzzle.

Read now: