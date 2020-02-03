Scientists discovered a weed composition that is 30 times more powerful than THC

It has been demonstrated in the laboratory that a newly discovered cannabis composition is 30 times more powerful than THC, the most studied psychoactive substance in marijuana.

Whether the new cannabinoid, called tetrahydrocannabiphorol, or THCP, will deliver 30 times the high of THC – or no high at all – is unclear.

Italian scientists also discovered a second previously unknown compound that they called CBDP. It appears to be a cousin of CBD, the medicinal substance known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and anti-convulsive properties.

The discoveries have recently been published in the journal Nature, Scientific Reports.

The compounds were isolated and identified from the Italian medical cannabis variety known as FM2 using mass spectrometry and metabolomics, processes used to find the basic chemicals of a sample or molecule.

The authors assessed the ability of THCP to bind to human cannabinoid receptors found in the endocannabinoid system by sending the connection to a laboratory for testing in a tube.

It is the task of the endocannabinoid system to keep our body in homeostasis or balance, and it controls everything from sleep to appetite to inflammation to pain and more. When a person smokes marijuana, THC overwhelms the endocannabinoid system, grasps cannabinoid receptors and disrupts their ability to communicate between neurons.

THCP binds strongly to both receptors – 33 times more than THC and 63 times more than any other substance called THCV. The finding led the authors to wonder whether THCP could explain why some particularly powerful cannabis strains have a stronger effect than can be explained by the presence of THC alone.

“This means that these compounds have a higher affinity for the receptors in the human body,” Dr. said. Cinzia Citti, lead author of the research and postdoctoral fellow in life sciences at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy. “In cannabis strains where THC is present in very low concentrations, we may think that the presence of another, more active cannabinoid may explain those effects.”

The role of alkyl side chains

The alkyl side chain is the driving force behind the effects of a cannabinoid on humans. For most of the nearly 150 cannabis compounds, including THC, the chain is only five atoms long, the authors said.

However, THCP has a chain with seven atoms, which means that in its natural form it has surpassed the power of THC.

A cannabinoid with more than five atoms has never before been reported as naturally occurring, according to the authors. Moreover, most of them are not isolated or characterized because of how challenging it is.

“The challenge is that it can take a long time to isolate, especially with rare sources,” Dr. said. Jane Ishmael, associate professor at the College of Pharmacy at Oregon State University. “I get the impression that these products were present in small quantities, so it’s a surprise to find the natural products of a cannabis plant that we’ve known about for a long time.”

Potential effects on people

CBD has usually been the focus of research into the health benefits of cannabis, but because THCP appears to have stronger binding properties and potential, the authors believe there is potential for health benefits.

The findings may allow the production of cannabis extracts for targeted physical effects; more testing with the methods of the study could promote the discovery and identification of new compounds, the authors said.

“There are other small cannabinoids and spores in the plant that are difficult to study, but isolation allows us to continue to assess the effects they can offer,” Ishmael said.

“Historically, many of our medicines are derived from or inspired by natural products. By having new connections that bind with a very high affinity, scientists get a new test in the biological sciences. “

