So – some sharks are walking. But not the scariest, while the great whites haunt the deep, the sharks that walk are content to rush into the shallows, they walk or something like that for at least 9 million years, they are also Evolutionary Superstars: Walking sharks may be the most advanced sharks on Earth, according to results published this week in Marine and Freshwater Research. Shark scientists have spent years sampling the DNA of the only known walking shark species to estimate their evolution. They found four new species there while the youngest could have evolved less than 2 million years ago. And by evolutionary standards, this is recent – and a major contradiction to the widely held belief that sharks are slow to evolve. “The discovery proves that modern sharks have remarkable evolutionary power and the ability to adapt to environmental change,” said Mark Erdmann. , co-author of the document and vice-president of Conservation International for Asia-Pacific Marine Programs. Sharks are older than dinosaurs, dominating the seas for 400 million years (the oldest dinosaur fossil is around 240 million years old, according to Comparison). So the fact that sharks continue to evolve as recently as 399 million years later is quite remarkable. How do they work and where do they do it? Marching sharks, also called “epaulette” sharks for their spots that resemble military decor, “walk” on their muscular fins to feed on small fish along shallow reefs and sea grass. behavior partially motivated by changes in sea level and changing landscapes, which ultimately influenced where most of the nine known species settled – eastern Indonesia and neighboring islands, New Guinea and parts from Australia: Based on the differences in shark DNA, scientists have created estimated evolutionary chronologies. They discovered that walking sharks started to separate from their evolutionary parents around 9 million years ago. Sea levels have risen and ocean temperatures have dropped, causing sharks to migrate to warmer waters. Sharks off the Australian coast have “hitchhiked” on moving tectonic plates to New Guinea, researchers said. When the plates stopped moving, the land settled, creating barriers to species migration, which could explain why shark habitats rarely overlap, they wrote.Hope to walk the future of sharksErdman said the group hopes their research could encourage environmentalists to add some of the sharks to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global inventory of endangered species based on little knowledge available to them. “A worldwide recognition of the need to protect walking sharks will contribute to their development and to their marine ecosystems and local communities thanks to the value of sharks as tourist assets,” he said. “It is essential that local communities, governments and the international public continue to work towards the creation of marine protected areas to help ensure that the biodiversity of our ocean continues to flourish.”

So – some sharks are walking. But not the scariest.

While the great whites haunt the depths, itinerant sharks just scuttle in the shallows.

They’ve been walking, or something like that, for at least 9 million years.

They are also evolutionary superstars: itinerant sharks could be the most recent sharks on Earth.

This is according to results published this week in Marine and Freshwater Research. Shark scientists have spent years sampling the DNA of the only known walking shark species to estimate their evolution. They found four new species while they were there.

The youngest species may have evolved less than 2 million years ago. And by evolutionary standards, this is recent – and a major contradiction to the widely held belief that sharks are slow to evolve.

“The discovery proves that modern sharks have remarkable evolutionary resilience and the ability to adapt to environmental change,” said Mark Erdmann, co-author of the document and vice president of Conservation International for Marine Programs in Asia Pacific .

Sharks are older than dinosaurs, dominating the seas for 400 million years (the oldest dinosaur fossil is said to be around 240 million years, by comparison). The fact that sharks continue to evolve as recently as 399 million years later is therefore quite remarkable.

How they work and where they do it

Walking sharks, also called “epaulette” sharks for their spots that resemble military decor, “walk” on their muscular fins to feed on small fish along shallow reefs and sea grasses.

It is a behavior partially driven by changes in sea level and changing landscapes, which ultimately influenced where most of the nine known species settled – eastern Indonesia and neighboring islands, New Guinea and parts of Australia.

Based on the differences in shark DNA, the scientists created estimated evolutionary chronologies. They discovered that walking sharks started to separate from their evolutionary parents around 9 million years ago.

During mass extinction events, carpet sharks, the group that includes walking sharks, were among the animals “most affected”, the researchers wrote. Sea levels have risen and ocean temperatures have dropped, causing sharks to migrate to warmer waters.

Sharks off the coast of Australia “hitchhiked” on moving tectonic plates to New Guinea, researchers said. When the plates stopped moving, the earth settled, creating obstacles to the migration of species.

This could be the reason why shark habitats rarely overlap, they wrote.

Hope for the future of walking sharks

Erdman said the group hopes their research could encourage environmentalists to add some of the sharks to the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a global inventory of endangered species, based on the little knowledge available about them.

“Global recognition of the need to protect walking sharks will help ensure their prosperity, providing benefits to marine ecosystems and local communities through the value of sharks as tourism assets,” he said. “It is essential that local communities, governments and the international public continue to work towards the creation of marine protected areas to help ensure that the biodiversity of our ocean continues to flourish.”

.