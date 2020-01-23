Scientists believe they have found a formula for the perfect cup of coffee.

Fewer coffee beans that are ground coarser are the key to a drink that is more even and just as strong from shot to shot.

Researchers at the University of Portsmouth in England say that grind and water pressure play a “key role” in achieving drink reproducibility.

“We are proposing new brewing protocols that not only reduce beverage variation, but also reduce coffee mass used for espresso by up to 25%.

“If this protocol is fully implemented, it will have a significant economic impact and create a more sustainable future for coffee consumption.”

Seven to fifteen seconds and 15 grams of ground coffee are recommended.

Image: matter

This would result in less variation and less waste, they said.

They believe that fine coffee is cheaper to prepare and could save millions of euros a year.

Dr. Jamie Foster of the University of Portsmouth said: “If you want a stronger cup of coffee, you should grind your coffee finer.

“This makes sense because the finer the soil, the more surface the coffee bean is exposed to, which should mean stronger coffee.”

However, they found that coffee from cup to cup is more reliable if fewer beans are used that have been roughly ground.

“When beans were finely ground, the particles were so small that they blocked the area where the water was supposed to flow in some areas of the bed,” said Dr. Foster.

“These clogged parts of the bed are wasted because the water cannot flow through them and access the delicious coffee you want in your cup.

“If we grind something coarser, we can access the entire bed and vacuum more efficiently.

“It is also cheaper, because if the grind setting is changed, we can use fewer beans and protect the environment.”

The experiment examined in particular the espresso drink.

The researchers found: “Although it is one of the most commonly consumed coffee formats, it is also the most susceptible to variation.

“We report a new model that is complemented by experimentation and is able to isolate the contributions of multiple brewing variables, thereby unraveling some of the sources of variation in espresso extraction.

“Under the key assumption of a homogeneous flow through the coffee bed, a monotonous decrease in the extraction yield with increasingly coarser grinding settings is predicted.”

“This result suggests that an inhomogeneous flow is effective in fine grinding, leading to poor reproducibility and wasted raw materials.”

The study is published in the journal Matter.