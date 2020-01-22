While the world is working to control the spread of a deadly corona virus in China, scientists are studying unknown 15,000-year-old viruses, which Live Science says have long been trapped in a glacier on the northwest Tibetan plateau in China.

The investigation uncovered 33 viruses, including 28 unprecedented groups of viruses, and provided information on how the viruses can thrive or how they can be combated if they are released into the environment by climate change.

Knowledge of these potential re-released viruses could be important amidst the global ice melt, and scientists only scratch the surface of viruses, said Chantal Abergel, vice of the French National Center for Scientific Research.

“We are far from studying the full range of viruses on Earth,” she told Vice.

“In the worst case, this ice melt could release pathogens into the environment [due to climate change],” wrote the researchers in their study, which was not assessed by experts. In such a case, it is best to know as much as possible about these long-lasting viruses, the researchers wrote.

The World Health Organization is currently evaluating whether the coronavirus in China is an outbreak justifying an international public health concern and is warning of a cross-border epidemic.

