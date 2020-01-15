On the day Susan Gordon heard that Venetucci Farm in Colorado was contaminated with toxins, the vegetables looked as good as ever, the grass as green and the cattle, pigs, chickens and goats as healthy.

The beauty of the community farm that she and her husband managed made the unveiling all the more tragic. Chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, invisible and insidious, had affected the groundwater below its feet. PFAS had sunk into the ground after decades of training exercises involving the extinguishing of fire-fighting foam at the nearby Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. The danger came to light when the US Environmental Protection Agency issued a health recommendation in 2016 that recommended that drinking water have lower limits for two common types, PFOA and PFOS. Although the Air Force supplied filters, the farm was closed in December 2017.

Once a symbol of American ingenuity, PFAS were originally conceived as miracle chemicals that were resistant to stains, shedding water, extinguishing gruesome oil-based fires and preventing eggs from sticking to the pan. Today we know them as a Frankenstein-like invention, zombie chemicals that won’t die.

Chemists created thousands of such compounds by binding carbon to fluorine in chemical chains, forging one of the strongest bonds ever discovered. Now they are found all over the planet – even in the blood of polar foxes and polar bears. Public health studies found PFAS in the blood of about 95 percent of Americans. Although the health effects of low exposure levels are less clear, the chemicals are linked to liver, thyroid and immune effects, cancer and low birth weight. It takes billions of dollars – and even more technical ability – to remove PFAS from drinking water and the environment. The task seems bleak, even as the US Department of Defense is preparing to spend more than $ 2 billion on cleaning up PFAS on its bases. Fire training locations, airports and industrial locations also make a major contribution.

On Friday, the American House of Representatives approved the PFAS Action Act, which would oblige EPA to set drinking water limits for two PFAS (PFOA and PFOS) and to designate PFAS chemicals as hazardous substances in the context of the Superfund clean-up program. His way forward is uncertain. Even if the senate approves the measure, the Trump government has called its provisions “problematic and unreasonable” and has threatened a veto.

But here is a hint of optimism: some new technologies show great promise in breaking those ultra-strong carbon-fluorine bonds, meaning that the compounds known as ‘forever’ chemicals can be removed from at least part of the groundwater . “I actually started to feel a little hope,” says Chris Higgins, an environmental engineer at the Colorado School of Mines and a PFAS expert. “We get a number of technologies that seem to work.”

The most promising approach involves an electrical reaction that resembles lightning strike water. Contaminated water passes through a plasma reactor, where argon gas pushes the PFAS compounds to the surface. Electrodes above and below the surface generate plasma – a highly reactive gas consisting of positive ions and free electrons – that interacts with the PFAS and breaks the carbon-fluorine bonds.

“Our goal is to completely destroy the compound and not just transfer it from one phase to another,” says Michelle Crimi, an environmental engineer at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, working on emerging technology to PFAS to recover. The plasma reactor technique was developed by her colleagues Selma Communicovic, a chemical engineer, and Tom Holsen, an environmental engineer.

Crimi also uses ultrasonic waves to create cavities – mainly holes – in the water. When they collapse, they cause physical and chemical reactions that break down the PFAS chains. Other researchers are working on electrochemical techniques and even soil bacteria that can metabolize PFAS.

.