Health officials are closely monitoring the onset of a respiratory disease caused by a new virus that originated in China. Governments are stepping up surveillance of passengers from central China and taking other steps to control the outbreak.

You should know the following about the disease:

WHAT IS THE NEW VIRUS?

Scientists have identified it as a new corona virus. The name comes from the Latin word for crowns or halos that resemble corona viruses under the microscope. The coronavirus family has many types that affect people. Some cause colds, while others derived from bats, camels, and other animals have led to more serious diseases such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) or MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome).

WHERE DID IT COME FROM?

The first cases occurred last month in Wuhan, a city in central China’s Hubei province. Many of the first infected had visited or worked at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which has since been closed for investigations. Chinese health authorities believe that the disease first spreads from animals to humans. You are now saying that it can spread between people.

How widespread is it?

China has identified 440 cases and nine deaths, most diseases and all deaths in Hubei Province. Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea, Japan, the United States and Taiwan. The outbreak coincides with China’s busiest travel season as people visit their families or go abroad for the New Year holidays. This blizzard is expected to spread the disease further.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

Common symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough and fever. Shortness of breath, chills, and body aches are associated with more dangerous types of coronavirus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia.

HOW IS IT TREATED?

There is a test to identify the virus, but no vaccine to prevent infection. Patients with the virus have been isolated in hospitals or private homes to prevent the virus from spreading. Symptoms are treated with pain and fever medication, and people are advised to drink plenty of fluids and rest while they are recovering.

How does it spread?

Many corona viruses can spread by coughing or sneezing, or by touching an infected person. Scientists believe that the new virus can spread from person to person through the respiratory tract in close contact.

Could it be as bad as SARS?

So far, the virus appears to be less dangerous and contagious than SARS, which was also used in China from 2002 to 2003 and killed around 800 people. However, viruses can mutate into more dangerous and contagious forms, and it is too early to say what will happen to this form.

