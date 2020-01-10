Loading...

Science says sleeping in a cold room is better for your health

Updated: 10:27 a.m. EST Jan 10, 2020

Those who prefer to keep the temperature in the cold room while closing their eyes may be on something. According to an article written by Dr. Christopher Winter, medical director of Charlottesville Neurology & Sleep Medicine, and published by HuffPost, room temperatures can make a big difference when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep.

Although most of us don’t think about our room temperature at night unless we’re trying to save money, Winter says our rooms should be 60 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit for better sleep. If the temperature rises above 75 degrees or below 54 degrees, people can turn around and turn around overnight.

Why is the number on the thermostat important? Our body temperatures naturally peak and drop over a 24-hour period, with the highest numbers occurring late in the afternoon and the lowest around 5 am. Sleep usually starts when our body temperature drops, so a cooler room can encourage us to fall asleep faster.

If the promise of more sleep isn’t enough, there are many other reasons to keep the air fresh.

You will have a more restful sleep.

Research done at the University of South Australia has revealed that some forms of insomnia occur with poor regulation of body temperature. If you have trouble falling asleep at night, a cooler room could help your body cool down enough to achieve a deeper level of restful sleep.

It will keep you young.

Sleeping in a room warmer than 70 degrees will prevent your body from releasing melatonin, one of the body’s best anti-aging hormones. Once we are asleep in total darkness and our body temperature drops, our body releases melatonin, which triggers a slight cooling of the body.

This can help you lose weight.

According to HuffPost, naturopathic doctor Natasha Turner says that, like healthy sleep patterns, when your body temperature drops and growth hormone is released, the stress hormone cortisol also decreases. When you can’t get enough sleep, you wake up with high cortisol levels, which means you’re more likely to hit a box of cookies and your anxiety increases.

You reduce your risk of metabolic disease.

One study found that sleeping in a room at 66 degrees can help prevent certain metabolic diseases, such as diabetes. The study participants not only burned more calories when awake, but also nearly doubled their amount of brown fat, or good fat, which allows the body to store fewer calories. Over time, this can reduce the risk of metabolic diseases.

So put on your favorite pajamas, turn the air conditioning down to 65 degrees and get ready to catch some zzz.

