Schumer requests the Inspector General of Defense to investigate retaliation against witnesses

(CNN) – Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of the Department of Defense on Monday asking for an investigation into “all retaliatory cases” against witnesses who “protectedly exposed the President’s misconduct” had.

The letter comes days after President Donald Trump fired two key witnesses from impeachment, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, Ukraine’s top expert on the National Security Council and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. A Trump advisor told CNN that the layoffs of key impeachment witnesses should send a message that the siding against the president will not be tolerated.

“Rinse the pipes,” said CNN adviser. “It was necessary.”

In his letter to Glenn Fine, Schumer writes that Vindman, while honoring his oath to protect and defend our constitution by bravely speaking to tell the truth, has been viciously attacked and forced by the President to make threats against him and to endure his family’s security. “

“These attacks are part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report misconduct just to be targeted by the president and subject to his anger and vengeance,” he said.

The New York Democrat asks Fine to notify its office and the public of the last time that staff in your agency or department were informed of their legal rights to anonymously disclose protected information, along with the request for a written certificate Your General Counsel agency or department, which does not and will not allow retaliation or reprisals against anyone, who has made proprietary disclosures of the President’s misconduct. “

In the midst of an uncertain future, other impeachment witnesses have already left the administration or distanced themselves from the White House by assuming a role as Trump with various authorities.

Even so, Vindman is expected to return to the Pentagon, although it is still unclear what his mission will be until he is expected to attend War College this summer.

“We welcome all of our service members, wherever they serve, back to any order they receive,” Defense Minister Mark Esper said on Friday when asked about Vindman’s expected fall.

In line with Trump’s behavior in Ukraine, Schumer concluded his letter to Fine with the fact that “without the courage of whistleblowers and the role of inspectors general, the American people would never have known how the president had misused his power in the Ukraine scandal.”

“It is up to you that whistleblowers like LTC Vindman – and others who risk their lives to protect our freedoms – do what we hope and expect from those who serve our country when called: the truth say . “

