Although Pittsburgh Penguin’s defender Justin Schultz also enjoyed seeing the team play, he is ready to trade in as a spectator to play again. That can happen from Tuesday.

Schultz, who missed the last 15 games due to an injury to the lower body, trained with the Penguins on Monday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. It was not only the first time he had joined his teammates since he was injured, but he also got full contact without restrictions.

“I felt good,” said Schultz. “Now it’s just a matter of making sure I am ready to step back. It is still at a point in the year where it is not necessary to rush things if you are not ready. Hopefully it will be sooner instead of later. “

The next two Penguins games are against Philadelphia, but they are 10 days apart – on the road on Tuesday and January 31 at home for the All-Star break and the day of the team.

Schultz is almost certain of his return to one of those games.

“Obviously hoping for the earliest, but you have to make sure you are 100 percent,” he said.

“I was complete (in practice). We will see. Of course I want to play, but it’s also about being smart. “

The Penguins have not done any exercises with line combinations or defense pairs, so it is not clear how Schultz’s return could change things, but he did get some power-play time with the second unit.

When he returns, he will act as one of the team’s better defenders in two directions.

“It would be a huge boost,” said coach Mike Sullivan.

Schultz had skated apart from the team for a few weeks. Initially, he seemed provisional and limited.

“It has definitely increased over the last few weeks,” he said. “It was definitely a bit slower than I wanted in the beginning. Once I was on the ice, it felt better every day. It feels pretty good now. “

While he was away, Schultz spent time like so many fans of the team – enjoying the show.

“It’s so nice to watch them,” he said about his teammates. “They work so hard. They are so hard to play against. Play with speed. It is so hard for teams to defend us, and our boys are doing great too. “