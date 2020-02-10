School strikes: trade union for teachers on French-speaking boards strives to return to negotiations before strike on 13 February

Photo of teachers at an information picket in Ottawa in December.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

The president of the union representing teachers on the French-speaking school boards of Ontario says he is ready to return to negotiations to try and avert the strike of the entire province by his members before February 13.

Rémi Sabourin, president of the 12,000 members Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), said the union has asked the government to return to the table.

“I hope we can reach an agreement before Thursday morning and avert a strike,” Sabourin said on Monday.

French-speaking teachers have never organized a strike since the boards were established in 1998, he said. “It is the first time in 20 years that we have ever been close to this situation.”

AEFO has announced that its members will strike once a week from 13 February.

Three other education unions engaged in negotiation are already organizing rotating strikes as labor unrest in Ontario schools increases. This week, in addition to the AEFO strike, English public elementary school teachers will strike two days on boards in the province, while English public high school teachers and support staff plan targeted strikes.

Sabourin said the government’s main problems are to make classes bigger, to introduce compulsory online courses for high school students, and to support students with high needs.

He said that, unlike in the previous round of negotiations, government negotiators have so far been unwilling to “bundle our heads” to discuss educational issues.

“The biggest problem at the moment is (they are) only looking at cuts, not solutions to improve the system. There may be less money, maybe there is too much money in the system at the end of the day. I don’t think so, but what is happening right now is that there are no discussions about solutions on any subject, just about spending cuts. “

The fight against cutbacks in education has gone beyond contract negotiations to become a “social movement,” he said.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said that the main issue is compensation, with unions seeking an increase in the cost of living of around two percent and the government enforcing the maximum one percent increase in wage limit legislation for civil servants.

Lecce has criticized trade union escalation as irresponsible and said that students should be in class.

In the last few days, Lecce has emphasized hiring teachers, one of the reasons why the trade union representing English public elementary teachers came to a halt in that dispute. Lecce says that unions oppose reforming a system that promotes seniority over merit, while unions say the current system discourages nepotism and favoritism when recruiting.

At the weekend, Lecce tweeted a video clip of himself in which he said: “… many people think the system in Ontario, the education system, was built by the unions for the unions. And it’s time for the Ontario government to say that the system should work for the students of Ontario and that is what we are trying to do in these negotiations. “

The Lecce critics are also campaigning for public support.

A parent group is planning a meeting in Queen’s Park on Tuesday, the day of a provincial strike by public elementary teachers.

Trade unions sponsor advertising campaigns, including a flyer that warns that the Minister of Education “hurts the students of Ontario. Tell him to stop. “

This is a directory of education unions in Ontario representing public high school teachers and support workers (OSSTF) and Catholic teachers (OECTA) who fight against provincial government changes in education.

Strikes planned for the Ottawa area next week unless there is a breakthrough in the negotiations:

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board: The lessons are canceled for students in kindergarten to class 8 on 11 and 13 February due to strikes by elementary teachers.

Upper Canada District School Board: The lessons are canceled for students in kindergarten up to class 8 on 10 and 11 February due to strikes by elementary teachers.

Renfrew County District School Board: All primary and secondary schools close 11 February and 12 February due to strikes by elementary teachers and support staff. All nursery classes and high schools close February 13 due to strikes by teachers and support staff from high school.

French boards (CEPEO and CECCE): Both primary and secondary schools close on September 13 due to strikes by teachers and support staff at some schools.

