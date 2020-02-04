School ordered $ 250 to be paid for playing ‘Lion King’ from Disney in fundraising

A primary school in California has to pay to play a Disney movie during a fundraising event at school. According to KPIX, The Dad’s Club of the PTA played the most recent version of “The Lion King” on the “Parent’s Night Out” collection campaign of the school in November. “I think one of the fathers owned the film. He bought it at Walmart and we just threw it while the kids were playing in the auditorium, “PTA President David Rose told the news broadcast. The school recently received a letter from SWANK Movie Licensing USA. The company maintains Disney’s cinematic copyright. According to KPIX, it informed the school that they could not play the film without a license and demanded $ 250 for the mistake. “The Federal Copyright Act specifies that copyrighted materials such as films can be used in your schools if they have the appropriate license. It is important to know that neither the rent nor the purchase of a movie has the right to show it outside someone’s house. Movie Licensing USA can properly license movies for copyright screenings at your school, “the company website said. Rose said the fundraiser earned $ 800. It helps teachers pay and support school services.” Here you have a business that earns so much money and we have schools that are struggling so hard, “said Loreley Droste, a councilor from Verkeley.” I just thought of the irony that a multi-million dollar company would essentially ask a school to pay. ” unknown how the school was reported for the violation The PTA president said it will pay the fee, but hopes the money can be collected again through donations.

