School forced to pay fine for playing “Lion King” as a fundraiser

A primary school in Berkeley, California, screened Disney’s 2019 remake of The Lion King during fundraising for “parents out” to keep kids busy. Nothing special. But more than two months after the event, Movie Licensing USA informed Emerson Elementary School that they had to pay $ 250 for illegal screening – a third of what the school earned that night.

CNN has received a copy of the e-mail sent to the school, which states: “Every time a movie is shown outside the home, legal permission is required to show it because it is considered a public performance. ” This means that every school must receive a Public Performance license for a film screening for any reason, “even in the classroom.” So every time our teachers came to Charlotte’s Web during a rainy day, did they run the risk of copyright infringement?

The faculty of Emerson Elementary was not aware of the rule and since the DVD copy of The Lion King was purchased by one of the parents, they thought they were free. “We literally had no idea we were breaking the rules,” PTA President David Rose told CNN. Although no one knows for sure how Movie Licensing USA became aware of the event, the PTA has agreed to pay the fine, “somewhat reluctantly.” Neither Movie Licensing USA nor Disney responded to CNN’s request for comment.

