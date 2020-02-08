School bus driver uses CPR to save the life of 1-year-old at Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) – A baby is not breathing, thanks in part to a fast-thinking bus driver.

It happened Friday morning while a school bus driver was leaving Washington Court House.

The driver accidentally stopped when the baby was not breathing. The driver happened to have another driver on the bus, so there was no problem leaving and leaving the children, and of course she had to remember her CPR training.

“I did two sets of four compressions and four breaths,” said Katrina Self, a school bus driver at the Washington Court House schools.

On Friday morning, Self did something she had never done before – CPR.

“I finally let her breathe,” Self said. “It was superficial, but she was breathing.”

Self Bus 14 starts on a normal morning and then goes on the same route that she has had for years and brings children to Cherry Hill Primary. It had been a normal Friday morning until she stopped at one of her stops.

“She opened the door and started screaming and shouting:” Call 911, I need 911, “said Self.

It was a mother in great need. She said that she could see the mother at that stop in her house with her one-year-old child who wasn’t breathing.

“Probably the first thing that occurred to me, what if my baby was there,” said Self.

So the bus driver’s maternal instincts and CPR training took over.

“It’s a combination of both,” she said. “I really thought that if I ever had to use it, I would forget how to do it. It just started when I saw that baby, she was lifeless. “

It was able to let the baby breathe itself and stayed until Fayette County EMS arrived. EMS director Rodney List said that bystanders who resuscitate can often be life-saving.

“It can be a difference between life and death,” List said. “It can greatly increase their chances of survival.”

The students themselves shout that she drives her bus babies. On Friday, she took care of another baby, who, because of her quick thoughts, might one day be one of her bus babies.

“Forty five to maybe 50 seconds seemed like the longest second of my life,” she said. “She finally made some eye contact with me and it was a great feeling.”

The child’s mother had contact with the baby and said that the child is recovering well.

She said herself that she was trained in CPR only because of her work.

According to the Ohio Department of Education website, bus drivers do not need CPR training, but the Washington Court House School District requires training for their drivers.