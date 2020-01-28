'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy is honored with the Visibility Award of the Human Rights Campaign

Entertainment Weekly exclusively revealed that Schitt’s Creek co-maker and star Dan Levy received the HRC Visibility Award from the Human Rights Campaign! Levy receives the prize at the 2020 HRX Los Angeles Dinner on March 28.

“I have been an admirer and supporter of the HRC for a long time,” Levy said in a statement. “To me, recognizing by this organization means the world and I have been incredibly touched by the honor.”

“Through his advocacy, creative leadership and his hilarious, authentic display as David Rose at Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy brings the visibility of LGBTQ forward by inspiring us to embrace everyone we are,” said HRC Chairman Alphonso David in a statement. “By creating and living in the world of Schitt’s Creek as a community where people are welcomed, regardless of who they are or who they love, Levy helps us all to get closer to that reality. We are incredibly excited to honor Dan Levy with the HRC Visibility Award during the 2020 Los Angeles Dinner. “

Levy plays as David Rose, one of the first openly pansexual characters on television, in Schitt’s Creek. The beloved series is currently broadcasting its sixth and final season, which has earned four Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy Series, for its fifth season. Levy himself has also been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Comedy of the Critics ‘Choice Awards, as well as being mentioned on the Out Out list’ Out 100 ‘and Queerty’s Pride50 list of’ pioneering individuals who actively ensure that society is on its way towards equality, acceptance and dignity for all gays. “

The HRC is the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization in the country.