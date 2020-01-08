Alexis walks with David, Patrick and a raccoon eye Stevie (still wearing her Cabaret show makeup, which should be a hot mess, but Emily Hampshire pulls it off) to the site, which is “the only location for kilometers that don’t look like a scene from a docuseries of missing people, “says David. In real life the location is Graydon Hall Manor in Toronto. I also looked at this location for my upcoming wedding and I could not afford it. David Rose and I have so much in common. He falls in love with the vast grounds of the mansion, but when he receives the price guide (gold, silver and bronze packages), he shouts: “Is there a package lower than the bronze package? Maybe a copper package?” Hey, Schitt’s Creek, I came here for entertainment, not to be triggered by the industrial wedding complex! David and Patrick are presented with a cheaper option on a Sunday afternoon, but it will be in a month (god, I like a good TV series with emergency plans). catch: Alexis will be tanning (not in a tankini, never in a tankini) on a beach in the Galapagos Islands, Sweet Patrick notes that they cannot marry without Alexis and proves as always that he is too pure and good for this fictional world.
Schitt's Creek Season Six Summary Episode 1
Schitt’s Creek Season Six Summary Episode 1
