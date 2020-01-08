Schitt's Creek Season Six Summary Episode 1

Loading...

Alexis walks with David, Patrick and a raccoon eye Stevie (still wearing her Cabaret show makeup, which should be a hot mess, but Emily Hampshire pulls it off) to the site, which is “the only location for kilometers that don’t look like a scene from a docuseries of missing people, “says David. In real life the location is Graydon Hall Manor in Toronto. I also looked at this location for my upcoming wedding and I could not afford it. David Rose and I have so much in common. He falls in love with the vast grounds of the mansion, but when he receives the price guide (gold, silver and bronze packages), he shouts: “Is there a package lower than the bronze package? Maybe a copper package?” Hey, Schitt’s Creek, I came here for entertainment, not to be triggered by the industrial wedding complex! David and Patrick are presented with a cheaper option on a Sunday afternoon, but it will be in a month (god, I like a good TV series with emergency plans). catch: Alexis will be tanning (not in a tankini, never in a tankini) on a beach in the Galapagos Islands, Sweet Patrick notes that they cannot marry without Alexis and proves as always that he is too pure and good for this fictional world.