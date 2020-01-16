Schitt's Creek Season 6, Episode 2 Summary

Alexis is too busy to “Ew, David” this situation. She plays as a publicist for Moira, who is to promote her film. For Schitt’s Creek, The Crows Have Eyes is what Sharknado is for the real world – if there is a terrible trailer and thousands of people joke about it on Twitter, that’s enough promotion. But in this reality, Moira does a social media takeover of the film’s account. Alexis decides that she will post on behalf of her mother. “Believe me, I’m with enough mid-level art influencers to know what people want,” says Alexis. Moira is not convinced: “You and I have very different comic styles, my dear; I take a slightly more cerebral approach. “Annie Murphy and Catherine O’Hara have very different comic approaches, and together they are perfect. Murphy’s decorated valley girl mannerisms and O’Hara’s crazy Moira isms work together – as soon as you finish laughing at one, the other jumps in to make you giggle again. I love this duo. And only O’Hara could come on the line: “I think maybe we should buy some antibiotics.” Dramatic break. “I believe we’ve just become viral.”