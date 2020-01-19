MP Adam Schiff, the main prosecutor of President Donald Trump’s trial, met with at least four other impeachers on Sunday to discuss the strategy, The Hill reports.

Schiff told reporters, “I really won’t comment on anything other than saying we are only preparing for the process,” and refused to reveal how the seven managers would split the tasks at the start of the Senate process Tuesday.

Schiff is expected to hold another meeting with his team on Monday to continue preparations.

Earlier in the day, Schiff told ABC News “This Week” that “the facts are not being seriously disputed. The President has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from an ally in the war with Russia. He has denied a White House meeting that the President of Ukraine was desperate to get US support with his country and opponent to force Ukraine to help him cheat in the next election. ”

Schiff added that since the Republicans cannot face the facts, the only argument they put forward is the absurd notion that abuse of power, even if proven, is not a criminal offense.

The GOP also argued that Trump did not withhold foreign aid to Ukraine to force Kiev to screen its political opponents for personal gain, but to fight corruption abroad in general to taxpayers’ dollars protect, reported The Hill.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.