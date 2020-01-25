Schedule for the Australian Open 2020 day 7 | Order of play - Sunday

Novak Djokovic meets Diego Schwartzman in the selection of games at the Australian Open on day 7.

Roger Federer and the women’s number 1, Ash Barty, are also in the fourth round.

RadioTimes.com offers you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for day 7.

Australian Open Day 7 schedule

Sunday January 26th

All British time. Selected places with single games. All times approximately

Rod Laver Arena

From 00:00 a.m.

J. McEnroe / P. McEnroe vs. T. Muster / M. Wilander (Legends)

Not before 1:00 a.m.

M. Sakkari (22) vs. P. Kvitova (7)

Not before 3 a.m.

D. Schwartzman (14) vs N. Djokovic (2)

From 8 a.m.

A. Barty (1) vs A. Riske (18)

M. Fucsovics vs. R. Federer (3)

Margaret Court Arena

From 00:00 a.m.

S. Hsieh (1) / B. Strycova (1) against D. Jurak / N. Stojanovic

Not before 2 a.m.

M. Raonic (32) vs. M. Cilic

O. Jabeur vs. Q. Wang (27)

B. Bryan (13) / M. Bryan (13) vs. J. Cabal / J. Munar

Melbourne Arena

From 00:00 a.m.

T. Haas / M. Philippoussis vs. J. Bjorkman / T. Johansson (Legends)

Not before 1:30 a.m.

A. Bublik / M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson / S. Querrey

Not before 3:30 p.m.

C. Gauff vs. S. Kenin (14)

Not before 5 a.m.

T. Sandgren vs. F. Fognini (12)