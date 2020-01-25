Schedule for the Australian Open 2020 day 7 | Order of play - Sunday

Novak Djokovic meets Diego Schwartzman in the selection of games at the Australian Open on day 7.
Roger Federer and the women’s number 1, Ash Barty, are also in the fourth round.
RadioTimes.com offers you the full Australian Open 2020 schedule for day 7.
Australian Open Day 7 schedule
Sunday January 26th
All British time. Selected places with single games. All times approximately
Rod Laver Arena
From 00:00 a.m.
J. McEnroe / P. McEnroe vs. T. Muster / M. Wilander (Legends)
Not before 1:00 a.m.
M. Sakkari (22) vs. P. Kvitova (7)
Not before 3 a.m.
D. Schwartzman (14) vs N. Djokovic (2)
From 8 a.m.
A. Barty (1) vs A. Riske (18)
M. Fucsovics vs. R. Federer (3)
Margaret Court Arena
From 00:00 a.m.
S. Hsieh (1) / B. Strycova (1) against D. Jurak / N. Stojanovic
Not before 2 a.m.
M. Raonic (32) vs. M. Cilic
O. Jabeur vs. Q. Wang (27)
B. Bryan (13) / M. Bryan (13) vs. J. Cabal / J. Munar
Melbourne Arena
From 00:00 a.m.
T. Haas / M. Philippoussis vs. J. Bjorkman / T. Johansson (Legends)
Not before 1:30 a.m.
A. Bublik / M. Kukushkin v S. Johnson / S. Querrey
Not before 3:30 p.m.
C. Gauff vs. S. Kenin (14)
Not before 5 a.m.
T. Sandgren vs. F. Fognini (12)