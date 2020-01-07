Schedule conflict could put pressure on top Australian cricketers

Loading...

The future tour program of the International Cricket Council is scheduled for June. However, due to an already overcrowded calendar in which Australia runs two tests in Bangladesh in June before going to England for three 2020 internationals and three ODIs in July, the series in Zimbabwe is unlikely until the end of the year.

Smith, Warner, Starc and Finch – all of which were the mainstays of the ODI – were among the ten Australians who were included in the first hundred draft in October, with the quartet fetching the highest price of $ 236,000. After the ODI series in England, which ends on July 16, all four will join their hundred teams.

Mitchell Starc, David Warner and Steve SmithCredit: AP

The hundred – On July 17th the England and Wales cricket board begins.

Sources indicate that CA and ZC are planning data for the ODI series for mid-August. This would likely conflict with the final stages of The Hundred, which ends on August 15th.

In the event of a collision, the Australians would be obliged to return home for the one-day team against the twelfth world ranking. Their CA contracts stipulate that the national team’s obligations take precedence over club tournaments overseas.

D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Dan Christian and Adam Zampa are the other Australians who are committed to one hundred teams, while Andrew McDonald, the men’s national team assistant, due to his role as coach of The, also could have a clash hundreds of Birmingham Phoenix.

Apart from the 2015 World Cup, Zimbabwe has not traveled through Australia since the summer of 2003/04.

This month’s India series was scheduled on FTP, although Cricket Australia had requested rescheduling. However, the Indian cricket control authority rejected this application because its own men’s team was also heavily booked, including for a tour of New Zealand that started at the end of this month.

While this push to the traditional schedule is a one-time push under FTP that runs until 2023, the future of the international calendar is likely to be on the agenda when CA boss Kevin Roberts visits India this month.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly announced last month plans for an annual “Super Series” of ODIs with four nations, which will include India, England, Australia and another country from 2021. Roberts described the idea as “innovative” without firmly committing to the idea.

After the upcoming India series, Australian players are returning home to contest the end of the Big Bash League before white ball tours of South Africa and New Zealand and home ODIs against New Zealand start in March. Many will then return to India for the Indian Premier League before resuming their international commitments in Bangladesh.

Before the T20 World Championship on Australian soil in October and November this year, the men’s team has a strong focus on white balls, followed by a historic home test against Afghanistan and four tests against India.

Warm-up T20 series’ against India and West Indies also appear on the FTP before the World Cup.

The Australian ODI batsman Peter Handscomb dealt pragmatically with the planning problems on Tuesday.

“It’s a little bit different to leave Australia in the Australian summer, but that’s cricket right now. It’s all over the world, 12 months a year, so you have to be ready to play wherever the schedule requires. ” ,” he said.

The transition to four-day tests is being considered by the ICC Cricket Committee this year. The benefits of the proposed one-day reduction in tests include the extra space gained by games that last a day less on a tight calendar.

